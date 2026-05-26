Ghana: 74 Suspected Criminals Arrested By Police in Series of Operations in Ue/R

A major crackdown by the Inspector General of Police's Special Operations Team in the Upper East Region has led to the arrest of 74 suspected criminals in a series of intelligence-led operations, targeting narcotics trafficking and violent crime along border communities and identified criminal hideouts.

The operations, carried out at Paga and within the Navrongo Municipality, uncovered quantities of suspected narcotic substances, motorbikes allegedly used for distribution and assorted foreign cigarettes.

The swoops formed part of ongoing police efforts to dismantle criminal networks and restore public safety in the region.

A statement issued by the police said the first operation took place on May 20, at Paga within the Ghana Burkina Faso border buffer zone, an area said to have become a hotspot for cross border criminal activity.

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The operation resulted in the arrest of 40 suspects made up of 28 males and 12 females.

Those arrested included 23 Ghanaians, eight Nigerians, six Burkinabés, one Malian and one Togolese national.

Police retrieved parcels and sacks containing suspected narcotic substances as well as five motorbikes believed to have been used in the transportation and distribution of the substances.

In a second operation on May 22, the Special Operations Team stormed identified criminal enclaves within the Navrongo Municipality, including the Condemned Road Corridor, "After Six" Spot and "Lighter Inn" Spot.

The exercise led to the arrest of 34 more suspects, comprising 32 males and two females.

The police also retrieved 11 motorbikes, quantities of suspected narcotic substances and assorted foreign cigarettes during the operation.

According to the statement, the suspects were arraigned before High Court Two on the same day, presided over by His Lordship Justice Ernest Pascal Gemadzie.

Sixteen of the suspects were remanded into police custody and are expected to reappear before the court on June 4, 2026, while 22 others are currently undergoing profiling for further action.

The police said all the suspects remained in custody assisting investigations, adding that efforts were ongoing to track down other persons linked to criminal activities in the affected communities.

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The statement reaffirmed the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to intensifying intelligence led operations across the country to combat organised crime and ensure public security.