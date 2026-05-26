Ghana: Beyond Experience - Preparing Workplace Talent for the Age of Artificial Intelligence

opinion

Introduction

The global workplace is experiencing a transformation unlike any seen since the advent of the computer and the internet. Artificial Intelligence is rapidly changing how organisations operate, how decisions are made, and how value is created. From banking halls and corporate boardrooms to hospitals, factories, universities, and government institutions, AI is reshaping the nature of work and redefining the skills required for professional success.

The emergence of intelligent technologies has sparked an important debate. Can traditional workplace talents remain relevant in a world increasingly powered by algorithms, automation, machine learning, and generative AI? For many experienced professionals, this question has become more pressing as organisations adopt technologies capable of performing tasks once reserved for highly skilled workers.

However, the narrative that AI will replace experienced professionals oversimplifies a far more complex reality. While technology is transforming job roles and workplace processes, it is also creating new opportunities for those willing to adapt. The future workplace will not be defined by a competition between human intelligence and artificial intelligence. Instead, it will be shaped by their collaboration.

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According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, approximately 170 million new jobs are expected to emerge globally by 2030, while many existing roles will undergo significant transformation. The report further identifies analytical thinking, resilience, leadership, creative problem solving, and lifelong learning as some of the most critical skills for future employability. These findings suggest that the qualities traditionally associated with experienced professionals remain highly valuable, provided they evolve alongside technological advancement.

The challenge facing today's workforce is therefore not whether traditional talents will survive, but whether they are prepared to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

The new reality of work

Artificial Intelligence is no longer an experimental technology confined to research laboratories. It has become an operational tool influencing nearly every sector of the economy.

Today, AI can:

Generate reports and business insights.

Analyze massive datasets within seconds.

Predict consumer behaviour.

Detect financial fraud.

Automate administrative workflows.

Enhance customer service interactions.

Assist in medical diagnostics.

Improve logistics and supply chain operations.

Recent studies indicate that more than 75 per cent of global organisations have adopted AI in at least one area of their operations. At the same time, investment in generative AI technologies has accelerated significantly since 2023, making AI one of the fastest adopted technologies in modern history.

Yet despite these capabilities, AI remains fundamentally dependent on human guidance, interpretation, and oversight.

Technology can process information.

People provide meaning.

Technology can generate options.

People make decisions.

Technology can automate tasks.

People create vision.

This distinction remains critical in understanding the future role of traditional workplace talent.

Why traditional workplace talent still matters

While AI excels at speed, scale, and automation, experienced professionals possess capabilities that remain difficult to replicate through technology.

1. Experience creates context

One of the greatest strengths of seasoned professionals is their ability to interpret situations within broader organisational and industry contexts.

Experience provides:

Historical perspective.

Industry insight.

Strategic awareness.

Practical judgment.

Institutional memory.

An experienced manager can identify emerging risks long before they become visible in performance data. A veteran procurement specialist can anticipate supplier challenges based on years of market observation. A senior financial professional can recognise economic patterns that extend beyond algorithmic predictions.

Context remains one of humanity's most valuable workplace assets.

2. Judgment remains a human advantage

Artificial Intelligence can identify patterns and generate recommendations.

It cannot fully understand the complexities of human environments.

Professional judgment becomes especially important when organizations face:

Ethical dilemmas.

Strategic uncertainty.

Regulatory complexity.

Stakeholder conflicts.

Crisis situations.

These are circumstances where experience, wisdom, and intuition continue to play decisive roles.

3. Leadership cannot be automated

Organisations succeed because people follow leaders, not algorithms.

Leadership requires:

Vision.

Trust.

Communication.

Empathy.

Influence.

Inspiration.

While AI can assist leaders with information and analysis, it cannot replace the human relationships that underpin effective leadership.

As workplaces become increasingly digital, leadership capabilities may become even more important than technical expertise.

4. Emotional intelligence remains essential

Workplaces are fundamentally human environments.

Employees collaborate, negotiate, mentor, motivate, and resolve conflicts through interpersonal interaction.

Experienced professionals often possess highly developed emotional intelligence, including:

Self awareness.

Empathy.

Relationship management.

Conflict resolution.

Team building.

These competencies remain difficult for machines to replicate authentically.

The readiness gap

Although traditional workplace talents possess considerable strengths, many organizations face a growing readiness gap.

This gap emerges when professional experience is not matched by technological adaptability.

Several challenges are becoming increasingly apparent.

1. Resistance to technological change

Many professionals remain hesitant about AI adoption due to concerns regarding:

Job displacement.

Skills obsolescence.

Increased complexity.

Reduced professional autonomy.

However, resistance often limits opportunities for growth and adaptation.

2. Limited digital competencies

Many experienced workers developed their careers in environments where digital technologies played a supporting rather than central role.

Today's workplace increasingly requires proficiency in:

Digital collaboration platforms.

Data analytics.

AI-assisted tools.

Cloud-based systems.

Cybersecurity awareness.

3. Insufficient continuous learning

The traditional model of acquiring qualifications early in one's career and relying on them indefinitely is becoming obsolete.

Skills now evolve much faster than in previous generations.

According to LinkedIn's Workplace Learning Report, adaptability and continuous learning rank among the most sought-after capabilities in modern organisations.

What AI readiness looks like

Preparing traditional workplace talent for the AI era does not require becoming a software developer or data scientist.

Instead, readiness involves developing complementary capabilities that enhance existing expertise.

1. Understanding AI fundamentals

Professionals should understand:

What AI is.

How AI systems learn.

The strengths of AI.

The limitations of AI.

Ethical considerations surrounding AI deployment.

Knowledge reduces fear and enables informed decision making.

2. Developing Data Literacy

Data has become the language of modern organisations.

Employees should be capable of:

Interpreting reports.

Evaluating evidence.

Understanding trends.

Making data informed decisions.

3. Strengthening adaptability

Adaptability has become one of the most valuable workplace competencies.

Professionals who embrace change are more likely to remain relevant as technologies continue to evolve.

4. Leveraging human strengths

The most effective strategy is not to compete with AI in areas where machines excel.

Instead, professionals should focus on capabilities where humans maintain a clear advantage:

Creativity.

Strategic thinking.

Ethical reasoning.

Leadership.

Emotional intelligence.

Relationship management.

The Rise of Human and AI Collaboration

The future workplace is increasingly characterised by collaboration between people and intelligent systems.

Consider these examples:

Financial Services

AI can process transactions and identify anomalies.

Human professionals focus on:

Strategic advisory services.

Risk management.

Client relationships.

Investment decision making.

Healthcare

AI assists with diagnostics and patient monitoring.

Healthcare professionals provide:

Clinical judgment.

Compassionate care.

Treatment planning.

Ethical oversight.

Education

AI supports content creation and personalized learning.

Educators contribute:

Mentorship.

Critical thinking development.

Emotional support.

Character formation.

In each case, technology amplifies rather than replaces human value.

Building an AI-Ready Workforce

Organisations must actively prepare their workforce for this transition.

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Key priorities include:

1. Reskilling Programmes

Organisations should invest in training focused on:

Artificial Intelligence.

Data analytics.

Digital transformation.

Emerging technologies.

2. Reverse mentorship

Younger employees often possess advanced digital skills.

Experienced professionals contribute industry knowledge and leadership experience.

Mutual learning strengthens organizational capability.

3. Change management

Successful AI adoption requires:

Transparent communication.

Employee engagement.

Leadership commitment.

Continuous support.

4. Lifelong Learning Culture

Organisations that encourage continuous learning are better positioned to adapt to technological disruption.

The Professional of the Future

The future workforce champion will not be the individual with the most experience alone.

Nor will it be the person with the strongest technical skills alone.

Success will increasingly belong to professionals who combine:

Experience and expertise. Digital competence. AI literacy. Strategic thinking. Emotional intelligence. Leadership capability. Ethical awareness. Continuous learning.

This blend creates a workforce that is both technologically capable and deeply human.

Conclusion

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the workplace, but it is not rendering traditional workplace talent obsolete. Rather, it is challenging professionals to redefine how their experience, knowledge, and leadership capabilities are applied in a rapidly evolving environment.

The organisations that succeed in the coming decade will be those that view AI not as a replacement for human talent but as a tool that enhances human potential. Similarly, professionals who embrace learning, adaptability, and innovation will discover that their experience remains one of the most valuable assets in the modern economy.

The future does not belong exclusively to machines, nor does it belong solely to those with decades of experience. It belongs to individuals and organisations capable of integrating the wisdom of the past with the technologies of the future.

In the age of Artificial Intelligence, experience remains powerful. When combined with digital readiness and continuous learning, it becomes unstoppable.

(Prof. Lartey is a recognized expert in Financial Technology, Cybersecurity, and Governance)