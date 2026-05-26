Nigeria: Labour Party Picks Maku, Eze, Others for June 20 By-Elections

The Labour Party, LP, has concluded its primaries for the June 20 by-elections, producing candidates for vacant seats in Nasarawa North, Enugu North, Rivers South-East and three other constituencies.

The primaries, held on Monday across the affected states, were conducted in line with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the polls.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ken Asogwa, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

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He said, "In Nasarawa North, former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, emerged as the party's candidate through a consensus arrangement.

"The exercise at the party's zonal office in Nasarawa North drew a large turnout of members who affirmed his candidacy for the senatorial district by-election.

"Similarly, in Enugu North Senatorial District, seasoned diplomat Amb. Simon Ejike Eze was picked as the party's flagbearer through a peaceful consensus process. Party members from across the district turned out to endorse his candidature."

Other candidates who emerged through consensus are Engr. Sam Kinanee for Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Barrister Ige Aiyeobasan Asemudara for Ondo South Senatorial District, Abubakar Yahaya Muhammad for Dawaki Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in Kano State, and Muhammad Aliyu Galadima for the Zuru State Constituency by-election in Kebbi State.

The seats for Enugu North, Nasarawa North and Rivers South-East became vacant following the deaths of the senators representing the districts in the 10th Senate. Ondo South became vacant after Senator Jimoh Ibrahim resigned from his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Senator Okey Ezea of Enugu North died in a Lagos hospital on November 18, 2025, aged 62. Senator Godiya Akwashiki of Nasarawa North passed away on December 31, 2025, aged 52, while Senator Barinada Mpigi of Rivers South-East died on February 18, 2026, aged 64.

The Labour Party commended INEC for monitoring the primaries, describing the exercise as peaceful, transparent and successful across the constituencies.

It congratulated the successful candidates and urged members, supporters and lovers of democracy in the affected areas to rally behind them ahead of the June 20 polls.

The party said it selected candidates with proven competence, integrity and commitment to its ideals of social democracy, equal opportunity and social justice.