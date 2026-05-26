Nigeria: Borno Orders Closure of Mussa School After Mass Abduction of Students

The Borno State Government has ordered the closure of Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area following the abduction of 42 schoolchildren by Boko Haram terrorists.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the terrorists stormed the school in Mussa on Friday, May 15, 2026, while classes were in session.

According to Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Southern Borno, 32 pupils and students were taken from the school, while 10 others were abducted from nearby homes during the attack.

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Following the incident, the state government directed the immediate shutdown of the school and ordered that affected pupils be relocated to safer learning centres within the local government area.

The development marks the first school abduction in Borno State since the 2014 Chibok incident.

As part of emergency measures under the Safe Schools Initiative, the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, on Monday ordered the temporary closure of Government Day Secondary School, Mussa, and approved its relocation to Government Secondary School, Uba, where students are expected to continue their education under improved security arrangements.

Wakilbe led a government delegation to Mussa community in Askira/Uba LGA following the abduction of the 42 students, as part of ongoing efforts to respond to the incident.

The visit followed an earlier sympathy visit by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on May 19, during which he assured residents of intensified efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

Before heading to Mussa, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Uba, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ali Ibn Ismaila Mamza II, at his palace.

In Mussa, the delegation met with the Commanding Officer of the 115 Battalion, Askira, Lt. Col. Ishola Olufisola, alongside community leaders and parents of the abducted students.

Addressing parents during an interactive session, Wakilbe expressed the government's sympathy and assured them that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted children.

He reaffirmed the administration of Governor Zulum's commitment to prioritising the safety and welfare of students across Borno State.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Mr Ishaku Jidaye commended the government's swift response and appealed for urgent action to secure the release of the children.

He said families of the victims were experiencing severe emotional and psychological trauma since the attack.

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The delegation also visited Dille and Lassa communities to assess security conditions and review safety measures in public schools within the affected areas.

During the assessment tour, Wakilbe directed that all Safe School Initiative measures be fully implemented in the affected schools pending further government directives.

Highlights of the visit included inspection tours of the ongoing Government Secondary School Uvu project, the High Islamic College Uba, the wind-damaged Government Day Secondary School Rumirgo, and Government Secondary School Uba, to evaluate facilities and learning conditions for the relocated students.

The delegation included the Chairman of Askira/Uba Local Government Council, Hon. Mada Saidu; Education Secretary, Askira/Uba LGA, Fatsuma Adamu Askira; Education Secretary, Gwoza LGA, Dr Habila Putaya; Zonal Director of Education, Uba Zone, Tijjani Saleh Chul; and Hon. Luka Apagu.