Nigeria: 2027 - Ugochingere Alleges Move to Deregister Adc, App, Accord

The member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has alleged that there were moves to deregister major opposition political parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Peoples Party (APP) and Accord Party, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ugochinyere raised the alarm during a press conference in Abuja, where he warned that any attempt to deregister opposition parties could plunge the country into political crisis and undermine Nigeria's democracy.

The federal lawmaker alleged that unnamed political actors were using the courts to target opposition parties in a bid to weaken political competition before the next elections.

He specifically mentioned ADC, APP, Accord Party and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as some of the political parties allegedly affected by the suit.

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According to him, the alleged move was aimed at preventing opposition candidates from participating effectively in the coming elections.

"What kind of anarchy do you want this country to go through?" Ugochinyere asked.

"You cannot deregister political parties a few months to elections and expect Nigerians to fold their arms. You are playing with fire."

The lawmaker warned that attempts to eliminate opposition parties through judicial means could recreate the political instability that contributed to the collapse of Nigeria's First and Second Republics.

He, however, commended the Court of Appeal for halting further proceedings in the suit seeking the deregistration of political parties.

Ugochinyere praised Justices Danjuma, Banjoko and Onyewunmi for granting a stay of proceedings against Justice Lifu of the Federal High Court.

He argued that the move by the appellate court helped to protect constitutional democracy and political participation.

Citing Section 225A of the Nigerian Constitution, the lawmaker maintained that political parties which had won at least one elective seat could not be deregistered.

According to him, parties such as ADC, Accord and APP had already met constitutional requirements by winning elective positions, including councillorship seats.

"The Constitution is clear. Once a party wins even one councillorship seat, deregistration does not arise," he stated.

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Ugochinyere also referenced previous judgments of the Federal High Courts in Uyo and Awka, as well as decisions of the Court of Appeal, which he said affirmed that parties meeting constitutional thresholds could not be deregistered.

He further urged the Independent National Electoral Commission not to appeal a recent Federal High Court judgment relating to aspects of the electoral timetable, warning that such a move could create uncertainty ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The country cannot afford confusion at this critical moment," he said.

"Appealing this judgment will create tension, uncertainty and doubts about the credibility of the elections."

The lawmaker appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the National Judicial Council and security agencies to protect democratic institutions and ensure political inclusiveness ahead of the 2027 polls.