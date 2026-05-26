Nigeria: FAAN Strenghtens Ebola Preparedness Measures Across Nation's Airports

25 May 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in collaboration with relevant health and safety agencies, has reinforced its commitment to strengthening surveillance and preventive measures against the possible spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) through the airports.

At a workshop on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Preventive Measures held at the weekend at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, relevant health authorities and stakeholders reviewed current preparedness strategies, response mechanisms, and containment procedures aimed at safeguarding public health and preventing any possible outbreak in the country.

Speaking during the workshop, representatives of health and border control agencies emphasized that surveillance activities have been intensified, particularly at international airports, with special attention placed on passengers arriving from high-risk countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, and neighboring regions affected by the disease.

The Port Health Services (PHS) disclosed that advanced screening and monitoring measures are currently in operation across points of entry. These include active temperature screening, health monitoring protocols, and the deployment of QR code scanners to facilitate efficient passenger health declaration and follow-up procedures.

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Stakeholders at the workshop stressed the importance of collaboration among government agencies, aviation authorities, health institutions, and security agencies in ensuring rapid detection, reporting, and response to any suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease.

The Port Health Services disclosed further that surveillance activities have been intensified at international airports, particularly for passengers arriving from high-risk countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and neighboring countries within affected regions.

As part of efforts to enhance passenger monitoring and contact tracing procedures, QR code scanners have been deployed at screening points to enable travelers complete required health information electronically. Temperature screening is also being conducted actively at airports to facilitate early detection of suspected cases.

Medical experts at the workshop highlighted common symptoms associated with Ebola Virus Disease, including fever, unexplained bleeding, weight loss, and related health complications.

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