Nigeria: In Sallah Message, Tinubu Touts Economic Reforms, Acknowledges Widespread Insecurity

"I am aware that, despite the best efforts of our security and intelligence agencies--including the recent elimination of a wanted ISIS leader--heartless terrorists and bandits still attack some communities."

President Bola Tinubu used his Eid-el-Kabir message to restate his administration's stance that its economic reforms, though tough, were essential and are now yielding fruit.

Nigerian Muslims will join their counterparts from across the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, also called Sallah festival, on Wednesday.

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In his statement on Tuesday to mark the festival, Mr Tinubu said, "The reforms we have undertaken are challenging but necessary to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations.

"Just as sacrifice brings reward, I am happy that the sacrifices and efforts we have made over the past three years have yielded a more stable economy, making our country a preferred investment destination that will drive job creation and economic growth. The walk through the dark tunnel is over, and the light is here."

PREMIUM TIMES reports that some of the reforms undertaken by the administration are the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira to unify the foreign exchange market. The policies led to huge increases in the prices of goods and services for millions of Nigerians, but have saved the government trillions of naira, which have been ploughed back into sectors like health and education and also helped to stabilise the naira.

The Nigerian leader also acknowledged the insecurity in many parts of the country that has led to the killings of thousands of people and the kidnapping of many more.

"I am aware that, despite the best efforts of our security and intelligence agencies--including the recent elimination of a wanted ISIS leader--heartless terrorists and bandits still attack some communities. I assure you: you are neither abandoned nor forgotten. We will ultimately defeat all the forces of evil," he wrote.

Read Mr Tinubu's full Eid-el-Kabir statement below.

I extend warm felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria and worldwide as they celebrate the glorious Eid-el-Kabir, the Festival of Sacrifice.

We give glory to Almighty God for preserving our lives to witness this important celebration once again.

Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the enduring virtues exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim--faith, obedience, and the willingness to sacrifice for a higher purpose. This sacred festival calls on all Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians and the whole of humanity, to embrace sacrifice, selflessness, unity, and compassion for our fellow human beings.

One central lesson of Eid-el-Kabir is the call to show mercy and compassion, regardless of race, ethnicity, or creed. There is no greater example of duty and devotion than Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to offer his only son, Ismail, as a sacrifice to Allah.

As a nation, we are on a journey of reconstruction and renewal. The reforms we have undertaken are challenging but necessary to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations.

Just as sacrifice brings reward, I am happy that the sacrifices and efforts we have made over the past three years have yielded a more stable economy, making our country a preferred investment destination that will drive job creation and economic growth. The walk through the dark tunnel is over, and the light is here.

I am confident that, by the Grace of God, the reforms we have diligently pursued will continue to yield improved security and greater opportunities for all.

I am aware that, despite the best efforts of our security and intelligence agencies--including the recent elimination of a wanted ISIS leader--heartless terrorists and bandits still attack some communities. I assure you: you are neither abandoned nor forgotten. We will ultimately defeat all the forces of evil.

To our Muslim faithful, I urge you to use this sacred occasion to pray for our country, for peace in our communities, and for wisdom for those in leadership.

Let us pray that those who commit crimes among us may rethink and abandon their evil ways, or face the full weight of the law.

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Let us also reach out to the less privileged, share with our neighbours, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood that unite us as one people.

My administration remains committed to building a Nigeria where all citizens can live in peace, worship freely, and pursue their dreams without fear.

We will continue to invest in security, infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital to fulfil the great promise of our great nation.

On behalf of the government, I wish you all a peaceful, joyous, and blessed Eid al-Kabir. May Allah accept our sacrifices and prayers, and may He continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Eid Mubarak! Happy Sallah!

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria

May 26, 2026