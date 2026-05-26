Uganda: Ebola Alert - Kikuube Intensifies Surveillance, Shuts Border Points With DRC

Authorities in Kikuube District have temporarily closed Uganda's border points with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and banned community gatherings, including markets, following an Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC.

The closure affects the Nsonga and Sebigoro border points located along the shores of Lake Albert in Kyangwali and Kabwoya sub-counties. The two crossings serve as major official entry and exit points between Kikuube District and the DRC.

Kikuube Resident District Commissioner Godwine Angali said the District Security Committee, together with the District Ebola Taskforce, resolved to suspend cross-border movement through the affected border points as a precautionary public health measure.

"All movement of people through the two entry points has been halted until the situation normalizes," Angali said, adding that district authorities have launched intensive community sensitization campaigns on Ebola symptoms and prevention measures.

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According to Angali, traders and residents from Tchomia, Kasenyi, Gobu, and Mukambu in Bunia District, Ituri Province in eastern DRC frequently use the two border points to access Kikuube, Hoima, and Kampala for business.

He noted that despite the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC, some traders and residents had continued crossing into Kikuube through porous border routes.

Angali said surveillance has since been intensified at major entry points, particularly at Nsonga, Buhuka, Sebigoro, and Kyehoro landing sites, where health teams are screening and monitoring travelers.

The District Security Committee has urged residents to remain vigilant, promptly report suspected Ebola cases, and strictly observe hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Authorities have also intensified public sensitization campaigns on Ebola symptoms and prevention, while markets, schools, churches, and health facilities have been directed to install handwashing stations.

Kikuube District LCV Vice Chairperson Vincent Alpha Opio said local authorities have strengthened border surveillance, expanded public awareness campaigns, and intensified community engagement across the district.

He appealed to residents living along the Uganda-DRC border to strictly follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health Uganda to help prevent and control the spread of Ebola.