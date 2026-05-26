Africa: Morocco to Face Senegal As Egypt Set Up Tanzania Semi-Final At TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon

The semi-final line-up for the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 has been confirmed after a dramatic day of quarter-final action on Sunday.

Hosts Morocco will face Senegal in a heavyweight last-four tie, while Egypt will meet Tanzania as the race for the continental title enters its decisive stage.

All four semi-finalists had already secured qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup by reaching the quarter-finals, but Sunday's matches decided which teams would continue their push for the African crown.

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Morocco kept their title hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Cameroon at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé.

Mohamed Habib Zinbi scored the only goal of the match in the 17th minute, finishing low into the bottom corner after Cameroon had earlier been denied by Morocco goalkeeper Rayan Yaakoubi.

They will now face Senegal, who survived a red card, a late Mali equaliser and a penalty shootout to reach the last four.

The Young Lions of Teranga beat Mali 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a tense quarter-final.

Senegal goalkeeper Assane Sarr then produced the decisive moment in the shootout, saving from Aboubacar Maïga as the former champions advanced.

On the other side of the draw, Tanzania continued their remarkable campaign by beating Algeria 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

It was one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament, with Algeria leading twice before Tanzania fought back.

With no winner in normal time, Tanzania held their nerve from the spot to reach the semi-finals and confirm their status as one of the tournament's biggest stories.

They will face Egypt, who produced the most convincing quarter-final performance by beating Côte d'Ivoire 4-1.

Khaled Mokhtar scored twice for the young Pharaohs, who struck three times before half-time to take control of the tie.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, 28 May at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

Egypt meet Tanzania before Senegal face Morocco in the second semi-final.

The winners will advance to the final on Tuesday, 2 June, while the losing semi-finalists will contest the third-place match on Monday, 1 June.

Semi-final fixtures

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Thursday, 28 May 2026

Egypt v TanzaniaVenue: Moulay El Hassan Stadium, RabatKick-off: 17:00 (Local Time)

Senegal v Morocco

Venue: Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat

Kick-off: 20:00 (Local Time)