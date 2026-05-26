Ghana: GN Bank Saga - Lawyer Disputes Liquidity, Fraud Allegations

Richard Amarh, a private legal practitioner, says GN Bank has never in its life received any liquidity support from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

"GN Bank has never in its life received any liquidity support from the BOG." the lawyer stated in a post on Facebook following the Court of Appeal decision on May 22 ordering the VoG to restore the licence of GN Savings and Loans.

According to him, the first time GN Bank applied for liquidity support was in 2018 but the BOG simply refused to honour it with the excuse that other banks had mismanaged past liquidity support.

Mr Amarh refutes allegations by the BoG that Dr Nduom transferred $64 million to buy a bank in the USA.

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"This is the biggest and wildest lie that was told by Bank of Ghana. If it was true, why did they not prosecute Dr Nduom in the 8 years that the NPP was in power?" Mr Amarh queried

He said Gropue Nduom companies moved all their dollar accounts to GN Bank from other banks after the bank was given licence in 2014.

The lawyer said it is a practice in Groupe Nduom that they will always patronise services of sister companies where possible.

Touching on International Business Solutions, a logisitics company in the United States, he said the company had been there for more than 30 years before the formation of GN Bank

He said IBS is the company that purchases logistics and ship them to all Groupe Nduom companies in Ghana- cars, generators, and computers.

Mr Amarh explained that any company which needed any form of items to be bought from outside Ghana, that company will do a SWIFT transfer from its own account in GN Bank to IBS.

Then IBS will purchase the items and ship them to Ghana.

He said the swift was funded by individual GN company accounts and not from other customers' accounts.

Furthermore, Mr Amarh noted that the $64 million mentioned by BOG was the total of all SWIFTS done by all Groupe Nduom companies from 2014 to 2018 when the BOG started its financial sectors clean up.

He said the Bank of Ghana appointed an advisor to manage GN Savings for six months and bring a report on how they would wind down the operations from a Bank to Savings and Loans amongst others.

The lawyer stated that the advisor did a good job, stabilised the bank and prepared a report.

He mentioned that the advisor was given time to come and present his report.

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But the Bank of Ghana revoked the licence before that time was up.

He said this meant that the BoG did not even want to listen to their own advisor they had appointed to help manage the bank.