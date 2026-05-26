Ghana: We Killed Queen Mother for Gh¢50,000 ...Suspects Tell Police

The Ghana Police Service has arrested eight suspects, including a chief, in connection with the murder of Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, Queen Mother of Abamba, following what investigators describe as a major intelligence-led breakthrough in the Bono East Region.

Police say key suspects have confessed to participating in the killing and disclosed details of an alleged GH¢50,000 contract arranged to assassinate the Queen Mother over land and chieftaincy disputes.

Addressing a press briefing at Atebubu on Friday, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said sustained intelligence operations led to the arrests.

According to the IGP, the Queen Mother, who operated Ohemaa's Kitchen in Atebubu, was returning home from work with one of her employees when two armed men ambushed and shot her several times shortly after she stepped out of her vehicle at her residence.

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Investigators recovered spent 9mm cartridges from the scene, while a post-mortem examination confirmed she died from severe gunshot wounds to the chest.

Mr Yohuno said the breakthrough came after the Central East Regional Police Command arrested two suspects in Kasoa during a separate robbery operation.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Abdul-Razak Ibrahim Langa, alias Zack, allegedly confessed knowledge of the murder, claiming he had been "haunted" by the Queen Mother's ghost and felt compelled to reveal details of the crime.

According to police, Abdul-Razak identified Nana Yaw Bediako as the alleged gunman.

Bediako reportedly admitted shooting the Queen Mother six times after he was contracted by Nana Owusu Sahkofi II, privately known as Charles Kofi Owusu, Chief of Akokoa, to carry out the killing for GH¢50,000.

Police said the alleged gunman received GH¢40,000 after the murder, leaving an unpaid balance of GH¢10,000, which later caused disagreements between him and the alleged mastermind.

Further investigations led police to convicted prisoner, Isahaku Alhassan, also known as Sule Yangani, who is currently in custody at Sunyani Central Prison pending appeal.

Police say he confessed to facilitating the murder plot after allegedly being contacted by the Akokoa Chief to find someone to kill the Queen Mother.

Investigators believe the murder was motivated by disputes over land sales and the installation of a chief at Abamba.

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Police say the Queen Mother had opposed certain land transactions and resisted attempts to enstool a preferred chief.

On May 19, 2026, police arrested Nana Owusu Sahkofi II near Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

Investigators alleged he attempted to bribe arresting officers with GH¢200,000 and paid GH¢100,000 immediately to avoid arrest. The money has been retained as evidence.

Police say forensic examination of mobile phones recovered during the investigation established communication between the chief and the alleged gunman before and after the murder using a specially procured SIM card. Investigations are ongoing.