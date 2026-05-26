Ghana: DevloPPP Ventures Reopens Applications for Ghanaian Start-Ups

The develoPPP Ventures programme has officially returned to Ghana after a one-year pause, reopening applications to identify and support a new cohort of high-potential, impact-driven start-ups.

The relaunch is expected to boost Ghana's entrepreneurial ecosystem, following the selection of the last cohort in May 2025.

A statement issued by develoPPP and copied to The Ghanaian Times, said the programme commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), was implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and DEG Impulse gGmbH.

It said it had already supported more than 100 start-ups across Africa.

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"The Ghana rollout is being led by GreenTec Capital Partners in collaboration with Bakerson Limited, combining local market expertise with pan-African investment experience to support founders at a critical stage of growth," the statement underlined.

It said in 2025 alone, develoPPP Ventures deployed more than €2.5 million across Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Côte d'Ivoire, supporting 24 high-growth start-ups operating in over 10 sectors.

The statement also mentioned that the programme addressed key socio-economic and environmental challenges while its matching model doubled the capital deployed to more than €5 million in execution capacity.

It said since partnering GreenTec Capital Partners, develoPPP Ventures has supported several high-potential Ghanaian start-ups through multiple application cycles.

"An earlier cohort selected in November 2024 secured €1 million in develoPPP funding, including more than €500,000 in performance-based top-up funding, reflecting strong execution and measurable progress by participating businesses," the statement disclosed.

It said beyond the financial support, the programme also offered strategic value through improved investment readiness, stronger internal structures and enhanced financial planning.

It noted that the selection into the programme served as a strong credibility signal to investors and business partners, positioning companies for growth and follow-on investment opportunities.

"Selected start-ups will receive non-dilutive funding of €100,000 to accelerate growth and market expansion, as well as tailor-made technical assistance and strategic guidance from sector experts," it outlined.

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It said beneficiaries would also gain direct access to Africa's growing venture capital ecosystem and may qualify for performance-based top-up funding of up to €200,000, subject to availability.

The statement said the programme was open to privately-owned, tech-enabled and profit-driven start-ups with clear market traction and women-led businesses and ventures promoting gender equality are strongly encouraged to apply.

It further elaborated that to qualify, applicants must be registered in Ghana or commit to registering before disbursement, adding that eligible companies must also have raised no more than €2 million in total funding and possess a market-ready product or service with proof of concept and initial revenues.

In addition, it said applicants must secure matching investment of €100,000 from private investors either within six months before application or before disbursement.

"Applicants are also required to submit a three-year business and financial plan detailing growth targets, milestones and strategic use of funds, while demonstrating measurable alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the statement highlighted.

The application deadline is June 30, 2026 and interested companies may apply and access the full participation requirements at the develoPPP Ventures website.