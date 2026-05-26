Ghana: Absa Bank Engages Academic City Students On Career Devt, Financial Literacy

Absa Bank Ghana's Finance team has engaged students at Academic City University College in a career panel discussion under the bank's Ready to Work citizenship programme.

The session aimed to support students in making informed career choices while building an understanding of financial planning as they prepare for life after university.

Through interactive discussions and personal insights, the team highlighted the link between career decisions, income potential and long-term financial well-being.

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Students were encouraged to align their interests and strengths with emerging opportunities and to develop sound financial habits early.

The discussion also emphasised the importance of financial discipline, including budgeting, saving and responsible money management as students transition into the workforce.

Students participated actively in the session, engaging with the panel on career pathways, workplace expectations and how to position themselves for opportunities after graduation.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Director for Finance at Absa Bank Ghana, Kush Mkushi, said the engagement reflected the bank's commitment to preparing young people for the world of work.

"At Absa, we recognise that career decisions and financial habits are closely linked. Through our Ready to Work programme, we aim to equip young people with the knowledge and practical insights they need to make informed choices and build sustainable futures," he said.

The Ready to Work programme forms part of Absa's broader citizenship agenda, and focuses on empowering young people with the skills, knowledge and opportunities needed to improve their employability and financial resilience.