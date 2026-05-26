Ghana: Ofankor-Nsawam Project - How Long Must Commuters Suffer?

Concern is mounting among commuters and drivers who rely on the Ofankor-Nsawam stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway, as yet another delay looms over the ongoing road project. What began as a symbol of progress has increasingly become a daily struggle for thousands.

The 33.4-kilometre expansion and rehabilitation project, which started in July 2022, was expected to be completed by July 2024.

That deadline was missed. Now, with barely two months to a revised completion date of July this year, the contractor, Messrs Meripoma Enterprise Limited, has again indicated it will be unable to finish on time.

For road users, this is more than a scheduling issue. It is a daily ordeal of long hours in traffic, dusty conditions in the dry season and muddy, hazardous stretches when it rains.

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A visit to Amasaman, Sapeiman, Sasam, Hebron, Medie and Dobro reveals deep potholes, poor surfaces and heavy congestion, particularly during peak periods.

Commercial drivers, whose livelihoods depend on the road, are among the hardest hit.

Kwame Opoku described the situation as "almost unbearable with the onset of the rains," noting that travel time has more than doubled, reducing his daily earnings while increasing vehicle maintenance costs.

Yaw Mensah questioned whether the project could realistically be completed this year. "This contractor is not serious, the pace of the project could have been faster if they work day and night. You hardly see them on Sundays. Even the number of people you see working everyday shows that the contractor is playing with our lives," he said.

He also raised concerns about the Police barrier at Dobro. "What is even annoying is the Police barrier at Dobro. By 6 pm the Police will erect their barrier causing so much traffic. What do they do, just chasing motor riders and asking drivers, anything for the boys? ," he alleged.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police to have the barrier removed or relocated.

Commuters are equally affected. Trader Madam Efua Owusu said rising transport fares and long hours in traffic were affecting her business.

Vehicles frequently break down due to the poor condition of the road, further compounding the problem. Isaac Tetteh also appealed to authorities to compel the contractor to speed up work before conditions worsen.

Project officials say the road is 82 per cent complete. The Chief Resident Engineer of Associated Consultants, Mr Kwabena Bempong, confirmed that the contractor has requested another extension, citing compensation challenges.

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The Resident Engineer (Roads), Mr Thomas David Arthur, said maintenance works were ongoing to ease movement, while key structures such as the Pobiman and Medie flyovers are expected to be completed by mid-2026.

These assurances, however, offer little relief to commuters who continue to endure daily hardship.

While challenges may arise in projects of this scale, delays of this nature must be met with urgency and accountability.

The contractor must scale up work immediately, while authorities ensure strict supervision and resolve outstanding compensation issues without delay.

Traffic management concerns, including the Dobro barrier, must also be addressed.

Ghanaians have been patient. What they now need is not more promises, but swift and decisive action to bring relief to the thousands who depend on this vital road.