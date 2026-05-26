Ghana: Hearts Spoil Medeama Party ...Nations FC, Eleven Wonders, Hohoe United Relegated

Hearts of Oak produced a sensational attacking display to beat Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, 4-2 in their Matchday 34 game played at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

A brace from Mawuli Wayo, one from Hamza Issah as well as an own goal by Jacob Amu Mensah handed the Phobians the victory that spoilt the Medeama party on the final day of the competition.

The Phobians got off to a flying start with a fourth minute strike from Issah after being put through by Mohammed Hussein.

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The handful of Phobia faithfuls, who cheered their team on from the stands, had to wait until the 57th minute for the second goal through Wayo who profited from a rebound after a save from Felix Kyei.

Substitute Kingsley Braye pulled one back for the visitors on 63 minutes before his team mate Amu Mensah directed a Wayo strike into his own net 12 minutes from the end.

Hearts leading goal scorer, Wayo, grabbed his ninth goal with five minutes remaining, heading home a Cephas Osabutey's cross from the right.

Defender Amu Mensah atoned for his own goal two minutes into additional time when he headed home a cross from Emmanuel Owusu.

In Kumasi, visiting Swedru All Blacks managed a difficult 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko to end the season on a winning note and above all, survive relegation, reports Kingsley Hope.

Ironically, it was Kotoko that fetched the lead through Clement Tutu's wonderful strike.

But 12 minutes into the second half, Rudolf Mensah drew even for the visitors to calm the nerves of their fans.

They kept the tempo and managed to get the leader through Williams Dankwah to send the 'Ozii Ozaa' camp into raptures.

Kotoko were awarded a penalty in the latter stages of the game, an opportunity to rescue a point.

But uncharacteristically, the captain of the side, Samba O'Neil, missed from the spot as All Blacks defended till the end of the game.

With the All Blacks and Nations FC wins, Nations FC joined Eleven Wonders and Hohoe United into relegation this year.