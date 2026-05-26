Liberia/Ghana: Black Maidens Trounce Liberia 6-0

The national female U-17 team, the Black Maidens, put one-foot forward into the next round of qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with an authoritative 6-0 thumping of Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday.

Goals from Daniella Abass, Sedatu Wahab, Linda Achiaa, Jessica Appiah, Priscilla Mensah and Mavis Yeboah capped an afternoon of fine tactical display from Coach Joe Nana Adarkwah's side.

Liberia goalkeeper, Patience Taye, drew thunderous applause from the fans after a couple of brilliant saves from Sedatu Wahab, Daniella Abass, Zeinab Shani and Jessica Appiah Asamoah.

However, in the 31st minute she failed to stop Abass from opening the scoring as she tapped in from close range to finish off a good dribble by Appiah.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Skipper Sedatu Wahab made it two on the 53rd minute from the spot after Ivorian referee Natacha Konan adjudged Idell M. Seh to have handled the ball in the box

Four minutes later, Linda Achiaa broke loose from the left flank into the box and rounded the diminutive goalkeeper Taye before slotting home the third goal of the day.

Priscilla Mensah set up Appiah for a nice finish for the fourth goal from inside the six yard box on 60 minutes.

On the 73rd minute mark, Mensah capitalised on a defensive lapse to coolly score the fifth goal before Mavis Yeboah added the sixth on the 90th minute.

Liberia, who had a walkover against Libya to reach the second round, will host the return leg this weekend in Monrovia with the winner over two legs advancing to the next round of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.