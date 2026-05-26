Ghana: 4-Day Football Clinic to Empower Young Talents Ends

A four-day football clinic aimed at developing young talents and empowering the youth has been held in Accra through a partnership between QNET and Manchester City.

The event, which took place from Thursday to Sunday at the East Legon Astro Turf, attracted 25 children for professional football training and life skills coaching.

The programme was led by Chief Network Development Officer of QNET, Trevor Kona, and supported by the Deputy Regional Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Cherif Bassirou Abdoulaye Sarr.

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Speaking at the event, Mr Kona said the initiative formed part of QNET's commitment to youth development in Africa.

He explained that while many young people in Ghana have natural football talent, they needed proper coaching and guidance to reach world-class standards.

He noted that the partnership with Manchester City provides an opportunity to transfer professional knowledge and skills to local communities.

Mr Kona added that the football clinic was not only about developing sporting skills but also about building character.

Mr Sarr, on his part, described football as a powerful tool for empowerment across Africa.

He said the clinic, which was facilitated by professional coaches from Manchester City, helped the children gain exposure to international standards of training.

Mr Sarr also praised the inclusion of six girls in the programme, describing their participation as a strong sign that young women have a place in both sports and professional careers.

Beyond sports, he said the company remains committed to entrepreneurship and community empowerment initiatives across the continent.

The clinic ended yesterday with a football viewing party held at the Accra Marriott Hotel.

The event brought together former footballers, QNET representatives, and Manchester City officials to celebrate the success of the programme.

The event forms part of ongoing efforts by QNET and its partners to invest in Africa's youth and promote both sports development and personal growth.