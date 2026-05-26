Ghana: Black Starlets Miss Out On FIFA U17 World Cup After 8-7 Shootout Defeat

The Black Starlets' hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after suffering an 8-7 penalty shootout defeat to Uganda following a thrilling 2-2 draw in their play-off match at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Starlets started the game brightly and took the lead through Eric Adu Gyamfi, who found the back of the net to break the deadlock and give the team a deserved advantage.

The goal lifted the confidence of the Ghanaian side, who controlled large spells of the game and continued to push forward in search of more goals.

However, Uganda responded before halftime and drew level through a corner kick situation, bringing the game back to 1-1 heading into the break.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Black Starlets returned strongly for the second half and restored their lead through Abdul Latif Wunzalgu, whose goal looked set to send Ghana to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

With the Black Starlets appearing to be in control and just minutes away from qualification, Uganda were awarded a penalty with about five minutes remaining in the contest. The East Africans converted from the spot to level the game at 2-2 and force the match into a penalty shootout.

The shootout proved dramatic and tense, with both sides converting several kicks. In the end, Uganda edged Ghana 8-7 on penalties to secure qualification to the World Cup.

The painful defeat means the Black Starlets will miss out on the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup despite an impressive and spirited campaign in Morocco.

Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, and his players will now have to regroup and shift attention to the next qualification cycle.