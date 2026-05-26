Nigeria: Nine Dead and 25 Kidnapped in Three Months in Attacks Against Parish Communities in Kaduna State

Abuja — At least nine people have been killed and another 25 kidnapped in the last three months in various attacks against parish communities in Kurmin Dangana, Kaduna State, in north-central Nigeria. This was reported by Father Christian Okewu Emmanuel, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna, in a letter sent to the Catholic General Secretariat in Abuja.

"I write to notify you of the incessant terrorist attacks on some communities and outstations under the pastoral care of Saints Peter and Paul parish in Kurmin Dangana District of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State," the letter reads.

"The latest attack took place on Thursday, May 21, at Kurmin Bongo station."The Terrorist struck between 10:00pm and 1:00am, during a heavy rainfall. In spite of the efforts of the vigilante group, five persons were killed, while ten others were abducted, out of which two were rescued through the efforts of the vigilante group."

The Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna also recalled that there had already been two other attacks in the outstations of Kasaru-B on the 2nd of March, and Sabon Gari on the 1st of May. During the attack on Kasaru-B, one person was shot dead, another sustained several gun-shot injuries, while eight others including the Mai Wa'azi, were abducted. Although they later regained their freedom, two of them were killed in the terrorists' den."

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"The attack in Sabo Gari outstation took place barely two weeks after victims from Kasaru-B were released, two persons sustained gun-shot injuries, while ten others were abducted. One of them was also killed while still in the camp of the terrorists." The repeated attacks have also led to the displacement of numerous residents from the affected communities. The Archdiocese has asked the government to intensify efforts to protect lives and property in the besieged areas. The serious insecurity affects several states in the Federation and impacts communities of different religious affiliations, not only Christian ones. Even an association of Fulani herders, sometimes considered among the attackers of settled communities, has denounced the insecurity in Kogi State. The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), an informal pressure group that promotes the interests of Fulani herders, denounced the murder of eight of its members in the Ankpa Local Government Area, in Kogi State. In response to increased security threats, an aide to President Bola Tinubu has asked residents of Kwara and Kogi states to temporarily suspend religious celebrations in mountainous and forested areas. Finally, the 37 worshippers captured on Easter Sunday, April 5, in the community of Ariko, in the Kachia Local Government Area, remain in captivity (see Fides, 8/4/2026). The kidnappers are demanding 1 billion naira (approximately €628,000) and 35 motorcycles for their release, threatening to kill the hostages if their demands are not met.