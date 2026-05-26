Ghana: Nation Goes Digital With E-Visa System

President John Dramani Mahama yesterday launched Ghana's electronic visa (e-Visa) system, a digital platform designed to enable potential visitors to apply for visas online.

In addition, the President announced the removal of visa fees for all African passport holders travelling to Ghana for business and tourism, describing the move as a major step towards African integration and economic transformation.

The launch, held in Accra as part of activities marking Africa Day, brought together ministers of state, diplomats, traditional leaders, heads of security agencies, and officials from the aviation and immigration sectors.

The e-Visa system allows travellers to apply for visas online without the need to visit a Ghanaian embassy or consulate physically.

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Applicants are able to complete forms electronically, upload supporting documents, make online payments and receive visa approvals via email or mobile devices within a short period.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama said the initiative marked a significant milestone in Ghana's efforts to build a modern, efficient and globally competitive state driven by technology, connectivity and innovation.

He stated that the launch of the platform was not merely about introducing a digital visa system but also about reaffirming Ghana's strong commitment to Pan-Africanism, African unity and continental integration.

The President explained that the e-Visa system would enable travellers from across the world to apply online, submit supporting documents electronically, make secure payments and receive travel authorisation within 48 hours through their emails or mobile phones.

According to him, the initiative was not only about convenience but also about improving efficiency, transparency, accountability and national security.

He indicated that the platform had been fully integrated into Ghana's Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record systems and linked to international crime and watch-list databases to facilitate background checks before visas are issued.

President Mahama stressed that Ghana's openness and hospitality should not be misconstrued as a relaxation of its national security obligations.

He announced that, with immediate effect, all African passport holders applying online for visas to Ghana would no longer be required to pay visa fees.

The President explained that the previous visa-on-arrival arrangement introduced during his earlier administration had been discontinued and replaced with the new electronic visa regime.

However, he clarified that nationals from African countries and other states with existing bilateral visa waiver agreements with Ghana would continue to enjoy visa-free entry.

President Mahama stated that Ghana was taking practical steps towards implementing the African Union's Free Movement Protocol and Agenda 2063, adding that the country would not wait indefinitely for continental consensus before acting.

He said Ghana was giving practical expression to the long-held aspiration that Africans should be able to move freely within their own continent with dignity, opportunity and purpose.

The President further disclosed that the government would begin processes to extend visa-free access to people of African descent across the world seeking to reconnect with Ghana.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the e-Visa initiative formed part of the government's broader strategy to position Ghana as open for business and tourism.

He noted that many foreign travellers and investors had over the years complained about cumbersome visa procedures, long queues and delays under the previous system.

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Mr Ablakwa said the new platform would ensure faster processing, improved accessibility, enhanced security and reduced human contact.

He disclosed that applicants would receive decisions on visa applications within 48 hours.

The Minister further dismissed claims that the initiative breached any existing contractual arrangement, insisting that there was no e-Visa contract capable of resulting in judgement debt.

According to him, the system was being implemented under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement without direct financial burden on the taxpayer.

Mr Ablakwa described the launch as a practical demonstration of Ghana's commitment to African unity and the Pan-African ideals championed by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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