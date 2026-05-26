Ghana: NPA Urges Fuel Consumers to Demand Receipts

The Director of Consumer Services at the National Petroleum Authority, Mrs Eunice Budu-Nyarko, has urged motorists to remain extra vigilant when purchasing fuel, warning that simple mistakes at fuel stations and unsafe fuel handling practices continue to pose serious risks to consumers and public safety.

According to her, consumers must always confirm the type of fuel being dispensed, carefully check nozzle colour codes at filling stations, insist on seeing dispenser screens during transactions, and demand receipts after every fuel purchase to support investigations in the event of complaints.

Mrs Budu-Nyarko gave the advice during a consumer education and petroleum safety sensitisation campaign undertaken by the Consumer Services Directorate of the NPA across communities, markets, transport terminals and tertiary institutions in the Volta and Ashanti Regions.

"The NPA is dedicated to ensuring that consumers receive high quality fuel. Your feedback is invaluable and we are committed to swift and effective resolution of complaints. Consumer trust in our quality assurance systems is crucial and we remain committed to ensuring that consumers receive value for money," she stated.

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She explained that the red fuel nozzle represents Super or Petrol, black represents Diesel, while green indicates differentiated or high-octane fuel products.

The campaign also placed strong emphasis on the dangers associated with fuel siphoning from accident scenes involving Bulk Road Vehicles, with the Authority cautioning the public against approaching spilled petroleum products due to the high risk of explosions and fire outbreaks.

The sensitisation exercise began in the Volta Region with engagements at the Ho Market and Lorry Park, where commercial drivers and consumers were educated on petroleum safety and consumer protection issues.

The team later engaged women groups in Hohoe on LPG safety practices and safe fuel handling before extending the exercise to Ho Technical University and the Ho Nursing Training College.

In the Ashanti Region, the campaign covered the Bantama Market, Fomena Nursing Training College, Kumasi Technical University, and the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College Anyinasuo Campus.

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Participants were educated on LPG safety measures, fuel quality assurance systems, complaint reporting procedures and consumer rights within the downstream petroleum sector.

Technical presentations during the engagements were delivered by the Head of Consumer Data Analytics and Market Intelligence, Mr Johnson Gbagbo Jnr and the Head of Consumer Education and Stakeholder Engagement, Maureen Adwoa Duori with support from NPA Regional Managers and staff.

The Authority also used the engagements to promote awareness of the NPA Call Centre and other complaint resolution channels available to consumers seeking clarification or reporting suspected irregularities within the petroleum downstream industry.

The NPA says it will continue intensifying public education and stakeholder engagements to strengthen consumer confidence, promote petroleum safety, and ensure that consumers receive quality fuel products across the country.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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