Tanzania: Return of Arinzo Finally Comes to Big Screens in Tanzania - Iyabo Ojo

The Return of Arinzo, produced by prominent Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, which is screening in different countries, will finally get to the nation of Tanzania, says the queen mother, Iyabo

The movie, which features a stellar cast of interpreters from Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania, is about revenge, intrigue, betrayal and redemption. It premiered in late March and had an opening weekend, and pulled in

₦104.8 million during its debut Easter weekend. This secured its title as the highest-grossing Easter opening performance and the biggest opening weekend for a Nollywood sequel in history.

More fans of Iyabo Ojo and the family, including the Tanzanian in-laws, are set to watch the movie as she posted on X.

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"You've heard about her... now it's time to meet her. Arinzo will be making an appearance on the big screens of Tanzania. The Return of Arinzo starts showing in cinemas across Tanzania from May 29th!

Serving as a high-stakes sequel to the 2013 Yoruba blockbuster Arinzo, the film explores themes of crime, personal transformation, family secrets, and political tension.

The film has enjoyed an incredibly lucrative run at the West African box office since its release.

After the ₦104.8 million opening weekend, The Return of Arinzo at the cinemas, according to reports, maintained the number one spot for two consecutive weeks, smoothly scaling its earnings up to ₦224 million. By its third week (mid-April 2026), it held strong in the top spot, pulling in another ₦28.8 million over the weekend, bringing its cumulative gross to ₦276.9 million.

This means that in Tanzania, the movie screening will generate more revenue after doing well in West Africa, the UK, and Canada.