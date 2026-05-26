Somalia Faces Rising Ebola Threat As Us Imposes Temporary Travel Restrictions

Mogadishu — Somalia is facing growing fears over the possible spread of Ebola as the deadly virus resurfaces in parts of Africa, while the United States has imposed temporary travel restrictions targeting travellers linked to affected countries.

US authorities announced temporary measures barring entry for certain travellers, including some visa holders and permanent residents who have recently visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan within the past 21 days. Washington said the restrictions were aimed at preventing the highly infectious virus from entering the country.

The World Health Organization has also warned that several African countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Angola, Burundi, Rwanda and Zambia, remain at heightened risk due to regional movement and cross-border trade.

Health experts say Somalia is particularly vulnerable because of its long and porous borders with Kenya and Ethiopia, where heavy movement of people and goods continues with limited health screening measures in place.

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Despite the growing regional concern, there are currently no major screening systems or Ebola detection facilities operating at Somalia's land borders or key international airports, according to health officials and local observers.

The Somali federal health ministry recently issued a public warning about the risk posed by Ebola, but authorities have yet to announce detailed emergency preparedness plans or containment measures should the virus enter the country.

Medical experts warn that Ebola, which spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, can rapidly overwhelm fragile health systems if early detection and isolation measures are not implemented.

Somalia's healthcare infrastructure, weakened by decades of conflict and underinvestment, could struggle to contain a serious outbreak without urgent support, they added.