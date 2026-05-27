Zimbabwe: Govt Steps Up Ebola Preparedness Amid Regional Virus Fears

Zimbabwe has intensified measures to prepare for a possible Ebola outbreak with health authorities strengthening surveillance systems and border screening amid growing concerns over the spread of the deadly virus in the region.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora said no Ebola cases had been recorded in Zimbabwe saying that current interventions were precautionary.

"Ebola is a disease of very high concern to us as Zimbabwe even if we have not had any patients so far in Zimbabwe," Dr Mombeshora said.

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He said the country's proximity to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and increased regional travel heightened the risk of imported infections.

To strengthen preparedness, authorities have activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to coordinate awareness campaigns and training for health workers and communities.

Dr Mombeshora said health officials stationed at border posts, airports and other entry points had already begun screening travellers including temperature checks using scanners.

He explained that Ebola typically begins with flu-like symptoms before progressing into more severe illness.

"It causes high temperature starting with flu-like illness, general weaknesses and proceeding to severe symptoms, abdominal pains, vomiting and usually bleeding from various orifices," he said.

The minister said Zimbabwe was also strengthening laboratory systems to ensure suspected Ebola cases can be tested locally.

"We are also making sure that our laboratory systems are in place to be able to test for the virus," he said.

Zimbabwe has traditionally relied on a reference laboratory in South Africa through a regional disease surveillance network coordinated by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) which assists with specimen transport and testing costs.

However, Dr Mombeshora said the country had now applied to Africa CDC for laboratory reagents to support domestic testing for both Ebola and the Hanta virus.

"We as a country have got the capacity and trained staff and the equipment to also test for those viruses," he said.

The minister said Africa CDC had agreed to provide the required testing reagents, a move he described as a major boost to Zimbabwe's preparedness.

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"Africa CDC has agreed to give us reagents which we use for laboratory testing so that we are fully prepared for any eventuality," he said.

Government also plans to work with communities and traditional leaders to improve public awareness of Ebola symptoms and prevention measures.

Health authorities across the region remain on alert as countries seek to prevent the spread of outbreaks through stronger surveillance and early detection systems.