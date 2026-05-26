Liberia: Sen. Duncan Receives Special Honor in Rwanda

LIBCOR Recognizes His Contributions to Liberians Abroad

- The Liberian Community in Rwanda (LIBCOR) has honored Sinoe County Senator Crayton Oldman Duncan for his contributions toward the growth and development of the organization and for supporting Liberians living in the diaspora.

The recognition ceremony was held on Saturday in Kigali, where members and leaders of LIBCOR gathered to celebrate what they described as Senator Duncan's continued support for Liberian communities abroad and his commitment to promoting national unity among Liberians living abroad.

Speaking during the program, LIBCOR officials praised Senator Duncan for honoring the organization's invitation to serve as keynote speaker during activities marking the gathering in Rwanda.

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According to the organization, the recognition reflects appreciation for the Senator's engagement with Liberians in the diaspora and his willingness to support initiatives to strengthen community ties and national solidarity.

Receiving the honor, Senator Duncan expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of LIBCOR, describing the recognition as both humbling and encouraging.

"This recognition is not only for me, but for all Liberians who continue to work tirelessly in strengthening our communities wherever we may find ourselves," Senator Duncan said. "I am deeply honored and encouraged by this gesture from LIBCOR."

The Sinoe County lawmaker also commended the Liberian community in Rwanda for maintaining unity and promoting initiatives that encourage cooperation and national development among Liberians abroad.

The program brought together Liberian students, professionals, and community members residing in Rwanda, as discussions centered on unity, national development, and the role of the diaspora in supporting Liberia's progress.

The honoring of Senator Duncan comes amid increasing engagement between Liberian public officials and diaspora communities across Africa and other parts of the world, where thousands of Liberians continue to contribute to national development through education, investment, and community support initiatives.