West Africa: Liberia Battles Rising Measles Crisis After 112 Deaths

Monrovia, May 25, 2026: Liberia is grappling with a growing measles outbreak as the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) confirmed 112 deaths linked to the highly contagious disease since 2021.

Speaking recently, the Interim Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, disclosed that more than 20,000 measles cases have been recorded nationwide during the period, with 185 active cases currently reported across 11 counties.

However, a recent visit by this paper to the Fiamah community and surrounding areas in Monrovia shows that the actual number of infections could be higher due to underreporting in several communities.

The investigation uncovered an increase in suspected measles cases, with some residents relying on traditional remedies and alcohol instead of seeking medical treatment, amid growing concerns over misinformation and declining trust in modern healthcare.

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During our visit, Massa Kamara, a resident of Sinkor whose daughter is reportedly suffering from measles, told this publication that many people in her community told her that the disease can be treated with alcoholic beverages such as " King juice" and other local herbal remedies.

"The thing can be killed through drinking King Juice, and when the rash comes out on the skin, we use grounded cassava leaves mixed with local clay commonly known as potter," Kamara said.

"According to her, her daughter was initially taken to a clinic where she received injections for two days, but the family later abandoned medical treatment after discovering it was measles.

She said she was advised by her neighbor to instead turn to traditional medicine when rashes began appearing on the girl's body.

This publication also spoke with Georgetta Joe, a resident of the Fiamah community, who narrated that, "Once measles catches you twice, it doesn't come on you again. But if your blood is good, it will only catch you once."

She further stated, "Sometimes people use bean leaves. Just boil it and drink it when the symptoms show, then start to use country chalk outside to remove the bumps."

She added that one of her friend's children, who is 6 years old and lives in Weasel Fiamah, came down with the virus and was treated successfully through the traditional means.

"When we noticed the child was sick, we took her to the nearest clinic, and they said it was measles. The only thing they gave her was Mzor Paracetamol to bring down the fever. I don't know if there is a specific medicine for measles, but all I know is that it can be treated through local or traditional remedies."

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Following the confrontation with residents, this paper also spoke with health practitioners from surrounding clinics, who warned against such practices, stressing that measles is a serious viral disease that requires proper medical attention and vaccination to prevent complications and death.

According to health workers, while some traditional practices may appear to help in certain situations, it is always important to seek medical attention to properly assess the patient's condition, as illnesses often present in different ways.

Meanwhile, NPHIL Director General said the institution, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has intensified efforts to contain the outbreak through enhanced surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, case management, isolation measures, and vaccination campaigns in affected counties.

"Our National Public Health Reference Laboratory remains fully functional, with strengthened diagnostic and sequencing capacity," the NPHIL boss said.

She urged parents and caregivers to vaccinate children and report suspected cases to nearby health facilities, as the country continues to battle the spread of the disease.