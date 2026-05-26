Liberia: Finance Minister Praises Mfdp Women, Commends Their Service to Liberia

- Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Ngafuan, honored the women of the Ministry on Mother's Day, lauding them as "women of value, virtue, and strength" for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in service to the nation.

Addressing a gathering organized by the ministry's women's organization, Minister Ngafuan expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to celebrate resilience, service, and womanhood. The event featured Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee as keynote speaker.

"Leymah Gbowee is not only an inspiration to Liberia, but to Africa and the world," Ngafuan remarked. He reminisced about her journey from humble beginnings to global prominence as an author, thinker, and advocate for peace. Reflecting on their earlier encounters--including a 2011 poetry event he sponsored--Ngafuan noted the profound influence of Gbowee's writings, particularly The Little Book of Mother's Prayers, on his personal outlook.

Minister Ngafuan shared heartfelt reflections on the power of a mother's prayer, attributing his own successes and escapes from adversity to his mother's guidance. "Many of the opportunities I have received and many dangers I have escaped were because of the prayers and sacrifices of mothers," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He further recognized the often-unseen contributions of the ministry's women, especially during the demanding national budget process. Many female staff work late nights and spend weeks away from their families to meet constitutional deadlines. "Many of these women leave their children and families for weeks at a time to answer the nation's call," Ngafuan observed. "Their sacrifices are often unseen and underappreciated, yet they are essential to keeping the country functioning."

Ngafuan cited the case of a female staff member whose health suffered due to exhaustion during budget preparations, underscoring the occupational hazards public servants face.

The minister urged all ministry employees to serve with integrity, compassion, and a sense of national responsibility, reminding them that their work directly impacts access to healthcare, education, and other essential services. "The spirit of motherhood means caring beyond your immediate assignment," he said. "It means stepping forward to solve problems because you understand that lives depend on the decisions we make every day."

Ngafuan applauded the women's organization for hosting impactful programs and praised the Budget and Planning Department, noting that women constitute a significant majority of the technical budget team. "To all the women here today, whether formally honored or not, you are honorable people," Ngafuan affirmed. "Your work, sacrifice, and commitment to Liberia matter greatly, and this