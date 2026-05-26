Liberia: Controversy Hangs Over Sino-Liberia Investment Operations

~~faces growing community backlash and breaches in SCR

Fresh controversy is surrounding the operations of Sino-Liberia in Lower Margibi County, as residents of affected communities accuse the company of failing to honor community commitments, neglecting its Social Corporate Responsibility (SCR), and contributing to environmental concerns linked to its mining activities.

The company, previously operating under Sino-Liberia Investments in the rock-crushing sector, was reportedly shut down in 2023 following a series of disputes and protests over its operations. The company later transitioned into sand mining under the name Sino-Sand Mining, but tensions with residents have continued to grow.

Community members from Schieffelin and Downtown Communities are now demanding that the company suspend its activities until a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is finalized and longstanding grievances are addressed.

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Residents allege that the company has attempted to expand its sand mining operations while failing to adequately benefit host communities.

"We want them to leave because the community is not benefiting from anything," said Joseph Zangiah, Chairman of Downtown Community. "They are dredging sand from the river, and it is affecting our community."

The dispute continues over disagreements over the proposed MOU between the company and affected communities.

Residents insist that separate agreements should govern the company's various business operations, including rock crushing and sand mining, rather than combining them into a single document.

"MOU will not be signed until everything is made clear," said Arthur Moore, Chairman of Schieffelin Community.

"There are two companies operating here, so there should be two separate MOUs."

Moore notes consultations remain incomplete due to the company's refusal to adhere to the residents' proposal.

He told the New Dawn that both Schieffelin and Down Communities have jointly asked the Company to pay US$500 per month as part of its Social Corporate Responsibility, but the Company has refused.

"We have asked them to pay $500 USD monthly for their operations, because we have not benefited from previous years of their operations, and they want to engage in two combined, but have refused, Moore said.

The growing tensions also come amid broader allegations that the company has failed to deliver sufficient community development projects, employment opportunities, and environmental rehabilitation.

Lawrence Kruah, General Manager of Sino-Liberia, acknowledged past setbacks involving the company's operations.

According to Kruah, Sino-Liberia Investments ceased operations in 2023 after protests, prompting the company to re-enter the sector through sand mining under a new arrangement with the communities.

Kruah admitted that the MOU signing had been delayed, attributing it to leadership disputes within Schieffelin Township in 2025.

"We already discussed what should be done for the communities and agreed on several things in black and white, but disputes delayed the signing process," Kruah explained.

He also disclosed that the company allegedly provided US$2,000 through the township commissioner's office this year as part of its commitment to the affected communities while negotiations continue.

Schieffelin Township Commissioner Richmond Fleming confirmed receiving US$2,000 on behalf of the communities. However, he said disagreements persist over the structure of the proposed MOU and the company's refusal to sign separate agreements for its different operations.

"This is the issue, the Company is saying they don't want to sign a Separate MOU, because they're engaged in Rock and Sand.

They were crushing rock first, then shut down, and got into sand. Now they want to enter into crushing rock again, on a Single MOU, and the affected communities are saying no, Commissioner Fleming averred.

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According to Commissioner Fleming, residents are demanding stronger financial commitments from the company, including monthly community support payments estimated at US$4,000 as part of its SCR obligations.

He maintained that some citizens believe operations, including crushing rock and other activities, have continued without proper benefits reaching the affected communities.

Meanwhile, a document in the possession of this paper's residents demands that Sino-Liberia Investments pay US$2,000 per month, totaling US$24,000 per Year, as part of Sino-Liberia's Social Corporate Responsibility, a demand the company has refused, prompting mounting concerns.

Despite ongoing negotiations, tensions remain high as residents continue to question whether mining activities are delivering meaningful benefits to affected communities.