Liberia: US Firms in Liberia Form New Association

More than 40 American businesses operating in Liberia have formed the American Business Association in Liberia (ABAIL) following a meeting at the US Embassy in Monrovia on Wednesday, May 20, for the first-ever U.S. Business Dialogue.

The meeting ended with unanimous agreement to establish the American Business Association in Liberia (ABAIL), a body intended to strengthen cooperation among American firms and boost Liberia's investment environment and economic growth.

Mr. Abraham Avi Zaidenberg was tapped as interim leader to spearhead ABAIL's formal establishment and registration as a legal entity in Liberia.

Zaidenberg, who currently heads LISCR Trust Company and chairs the boards of Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) and Telecom International Alliance (TIA), brings decades of experience to the role.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Business leaders hailed Zaidenberg as a respected figure with deep roots in the country's business landscape, crediting his experience and commitment as key assets for the fledgling association.

He has championed American business interests in Liberia for over thirty years, including during periods of unrest.

Participants noted his institutional knowledge and his ability to unite diverse stakeholders around shared economic objectives.

ABAIL is expected to promote new American investment in Liberia, enhance cooperation among U.S. companies, and foster technical collaboration, with support from the U.S. Embassy.

The association also plans collaboration with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce and government officials to strengthen the economy through robust private-sector involvement and responsible investment.

Speaking after his selection, Zaidenberg thanked members for their trust and pledged to unify American businesses operating in Liberia.

He emphasized collaboration, investment, and engagement with Liberian institutions as crucial for driving growth, creating jobs, and expanding the private sector nationwide.

Observers described ABAIL's launch as a timely, strategic move to deepen U.S.-Liberia economic ties and create a stronger platform for advocacy and sustainable investment.

The association is also expected to improve coordination among American companies and provide a unified voice on trade and investment issues.