Liberia: LERC Concludes Media Workshop On Tracking Liberia's Electricity Regulatory Framework

- The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has concluded a major media engagement workshop aimed at strengthening public awareness and media understanding of Liberia's Electricity Regulatory Framework and the ongoing transformation of the country's power sector.

The one-day engagement, held on Thursday in Monrovia, brought together commissioners of the LERC, media practitioners, stakeholders in the energy sector, and officials of the Press Union of Liberia to discuss the implementation of the 2015 Electricity Law and the role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability, and consumer awareness within Liberia's electricity sector.

Speaking during the workshop, LERC Chairman Claude J. Katta emphasized the critical role of the media in educating the public on electricity regulations, consumer rights, and ongoing reforms within the sector.

Chairman Katta said the workshop was intended to deepen journalists' understanding of the Commission's mandate, operational framework, and the current state of electricity governance in Liberia.

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"The media plays a critical role in the electricity sector by informing the public, raising awareness on consumer rights and responsibilities, and helping to build public confidence in ongoing reforms," Katta stated.

He added that informed and responsible media reporting remains essential in ensuring that accurate and balanced information reaches the Liberian public, especially on issues involving tariffs, licensing, electricity access, and customer protection.

The LERC Chairman also extended appreciation to the media community for what he described as years of partnership and public education efforts that have contributed to increased awareness about the country's energy sector.

At the same time, he acknowledged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his administration's continued support toward strengthening Liberia's electricity sector and expanding access to power across the country.

According to the Commission, LERC continues to drive reforms in the energy sector under the 2015 Electricity Law by enforcing regulatory policies to improve service delivery, promote transparency, and encourage private-sector investment.

The Commission highlighted several key areas of focus, including tariff regulation, licensing and compliance, rural electrification, consumer protection, and data management systems designed to improve monitoring and accountability within the electricity sector.

Under its tariff regulation framework, LERC implements the Multi-Year Tariff Methodology, intended to balance affordability for low-income consumers with an enabling environment for private investment in the sector.

The Commission also disclosed that it continues to process and evaluate rate applications from utility providers, including the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), to monitor changes in electricity services and ensure regulatory compliance.

On licensing and compliance, LERC said it has intensified the issuance of operational licenses and permits for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities across Liberia.

The Commission further noted that provisional licenses are also being rolled out for electrical professionals and contractors to improve safety standards and professional accountability in the sector.

Meanwhile, LERC reaffirmed its commitment to expanding electricity access in rural Liberia by updating off-grid and mini-grid regulations to attract private capital and support rural electrification initiatives.

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The Commission emphasized that consumer protection remains central to its mandate, noting that it continues to enforce technical and performance standards and to conduct customer satisfaction assessments to ensure accountability among electricity service providers.

LERC also revealed that it is strengthening sector monitoring by implementing its Regulatory Database Management System (RDBMS), which is expected to improve data collection, sector analysis, and stakeholder engagement.

As Liberia continues efforts to improve electricity access and modernize its energy infrastructure, the Commission says collaboration with the media will remain important in combating misinformation, educating consumers, and promoting transparency within the country's evolving power sector.