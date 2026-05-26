Liberia: China Expands Support for Liberia's Digital Transformation Agenda

The People's Republic of China has reaffirmed its strategic partnership with Liberia, emphasizing that China remains committed to working with the Liberian government to deepen pragmatic cooperation, promote the implementation of development projects, enrich the substance of the China-Liberia strategic partnership, and deliver greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu made the statement during the launch of the Liberia Digital Village Project on May 23, 2026, in Foya District, Lofa County.

The initiative, themed "Connecting for a Brighter Future," is a flagship project aimed at bridging the digital divide, promoting inclusive development, and accelerating Liberia's digital transformation agenda.

He recalled that in September 2024, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the meeting, both leaders jointly announced the elevation of China-Liberia relations to a strategic partnership.

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"This is a clear sign that the China-Liberia strategic partnership is becoming deeper and stronger," he said. "It also proves that China-Liberia friendship is not only reflected in high-level exchanges, but also in practical cooperation that truly benefits the people."

He described the Digital Village Project as a vivid demonstration of the growing exchanges and cooperation between China and Liberia across multiple sectors, particularly at the local level, highlighting both countries' shared responsibility to pursue development together.

He further stated that the project reflects the enduring friendship between China and Liberia and their shared commitment to modernization, while also showcasing the vast potential for future cooperation.

Ambassador Yin pointed out that 2026 marks the first year of China's Fifteenth Five-Year Plan for social and economic development and is also a crucial period for Liberia's continued implementation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

According to him, China is ready to continue strengthening the alignment between both countries' development strategies, expand cooperation in infrastructure, digital communication, education, and people's livelihood, support each other on the path toward modernization, and work hand in hand to elevate our strategic partnership to a new level," he added.

He described the Digital Village Project as a concrete manifestation of this shared vision, noting that communities once isolated now have internet and telephone access; schools previously lacking educational resources can now benefit from digital classrooms and online learning; and villages without electricity now enjoy clean and sustainable green energy.

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"These tangible changes not only improve the living conditions of local residents but also provide valuable examples and models for infrastructure and digitalization in other remote villages, injecting new vitality and hope into the future development of rural communities," Ambassador Yin added.