Senegal: Peking University DongFang Cohort Elects Habibou Dia as Ambassador

Habibou Dia has been elected ambassador of the DongFang Scholarship Program cohort at Peking University following a vote involving representatives from 58 countries.

The Senegalese official, who also serves as Director of Communications at the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, prevailed over several candidates from countries including Cuba, Myanmar, Trinidad and Tobago, Pakistan, and the Maldives. He secured 30 votes at the conclusion of the election organized within the framework of the program.

This appointment reflects recognition of the coordination and representation role entrusted to the cohort ambassador, whose mission is to unite participants around a shared vision and strengthen ties among former beneficiaries of the program.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In his speech following the election, Habibou Dia placed friendship between peoples at the center of his vision of the ambassadorial role. Addressing representatives from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and the Caribbean, he emphasized the importance of preserving the relationships built during the two months of training spent together in China.

"This friendship between peoples constitutes, in my view, the very foundation of the role of an ambassador," he declared, stressing the importance of building sustainable cooperation between members of the cohort and their Chinese partners.

The newly elected representative also advocated for an inclusive vision of the group's governance. According to him, the ambassador's mission should not be limited to symbolic representation but should instead be rooted in a dynamic of collective participation that takes into account the world's different regions as well as gender balance.

In this regard, he proposed the establishment of an open governance framework based on vice ambassadors, regional focal points, and thematic clusters bringing together the cohort's various areas of expertise, particularly in economics, law, and finance.

Habibou Dia also highlighted the strategic role that DongFang alumni could play in reflections on the development of the Global South. Referring to China's launch of the Global South Think Tank Alliance, he suggested that alumni could contribute ideas and proposals aimed at promoting international cooperation focused on peace, prosperity, and development.

The new ambassador further called for the creation of a think tank and publication platform designed to showcase the work carried out by participants. He also proposed, in the long term, the organization of a global congress for DongFang alumni in order to structure an international network for cooperation and exchanges.

In the same spirit, he raised the possibility of launching a media platform dedicated to Global South issues and strengthening academic exchanges with professors and experts associated with the program.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Throughout his remarks, Habibou Dia emphasized the principles of consensus, dialogue, and unity, which he considers essential to fulfilling the role of ambassador within a multicultural and international group.

The DongFang Scholarship Program at Peking University annually brings together participants from various countries to engage on issues related to governance, international cooperation, and the development of the Global South.