Nigeria Cricket Federation Appoints Mangongo As New Head Coach

27 May 2026
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) is to unveil newly appointed Stephen Maziva Mangongo as the Head Coach and High-Performance Manager of the federation today in Lagos.

Mangongo's appointment will officially commence on July 1, 2026, under a three-year contract aimed at strengthening Nigeria's cricket development structure and enhancing the country's competitive performance on the international stage.

An accomplished and highly respected cricket professional, Magongo is an ICC Level 3 certified coach with extensive coaching and player development experience across different levels of the game.

Over the years, he has successfully coached Zimbabwe's U-15, U-19, Zimbabwe A Team, and the Zimbabwe National Men's Team, contributing significantly to talent development and high-performance cricket systems.

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The President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, described the appointment as a strategic step towards consolidating the Federation's vision of building a sustainable cricket structure capable of producing world-class players and competitive national teams.

The President emphasized that Nigeria cricket must continue to go the way of professionalism and excellence if we are to compete with the best teams across the world.

Mangongo who will have the opportunity to watch and meet with the best players in Nigeria during the ongoing Nigeria Super League in Lagos, will be officially unveiled and presented before stakeholders this afternoon (Wednesday 27th May 2026) at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket oval.

As Head Coach and High-Performance Manager, Mangongo brings over 3 decades wealth of experience, technical expertise and a proven track record in talent development and elite cricket management. In the course of his contract, he will oversee the technical development of national teams, coach education programs, player pathways, and the implementation of high-performance structures designed to improve Nigeria's standing in global cricket.

The Nigeria Cricket Federation remains committed to advancing cricket development, expanding grassroots participation, and positioning Nigeria as one of the leading cricket nations in Africa.

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