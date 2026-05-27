Nigeria: Labour Party to Field Maku, Others As Candidates for June By-Elections

The Labour Party has concluded its primaries for the June 20, 2026 by-elections, selecting candidates to fill vacant legislative seats across six constituencies in Nasarawa, Enugu, Rivers, Ondo, Kano, and Kebbi states.

The exercises, held on Monday at the party's zonal offices, were conducted through consensus arrangements and drew large turnouts of party members in the affected districts.

In the Nasarawa North Senatorial District, former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, emerged as the party's candidate. For the Enugu North Senatorial District, veteran diplomat Amb. Simon Ejike Eze was chosen in a rancour-free process.

Other candidates include Engr. Sam Kinanee for the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Barrister Ige Aiyeobasan Asemudara for Ondo South, Abubakar Yahaya Muhammad for the Dawaki Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in Kano, and Muhammad Aliyu Galadima for the Zuru State Constituency in Kebbi.

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The vacancies were created by the deaths of Senators Okey Ezea of Enugu North, Godiya Akwashiki of Nasarawa North, and Barinada Mpigi of Rivers South-East. Ondo South became vacant after Senator Jimoh Ibrahim resigned following his appointment as Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the UN.

Ezea died on November 18, 2025, at the age of 62, while Akwashiki passed away on December 31, 2025, at 52. Mpigi died on February 18, 2026, at 64. The Senate declared Ibrahim's seat vacant on April 28, 2026.

The Labour Party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, in a statement on Tuesday, commended INEC for monitoring the primaries.

"The primaries were conducted peacefully, transparently, and successfully across all the affected constituencies," he said.

The party urged members and supporters in the affected districts to rally behind the candidates, noting that they were selected for their competence, integrity, and commitment to social justice.