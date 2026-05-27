Somalia: International Lawyer Jason Mccue Leads Legal Push for Somaliland Recognition

Hargeisa — International human rights lawyer Jason McCue delivered a sharply worded address during the launch of the Somaliland Independence Recognition Institution in Hargeisa, publicly tearing up a copy of the 1960 Act of Union and declaring the document "legally worthless."

Speaking before government officials, diplomats, academics and supporters attending the event in Somaliland's capital, McCue accused successive governments in Mogadishu of using the union as a cover for dictatorship and violence against Somalilanders.

"It is not worth the paper it is written on," McCue said while holding the document before tearing it apart on stage. "The government ink on the face of this document only masked your intended tyranny, dictatorship and genocide."

The speech drew loud applause from the audience during an event aimed at strengthening Somaliland's international recognition campaign through legal, diplomatic and academic advocacy.

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McCue, who has worked on international human rights and war crimes cases for decades, said Somaliland's case for recognition rests on historical, legal and democratic foundations. He argued that the union formed in 1960 lacked proper legal ratification from the outset.

Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions and democratic system while seeking broader international recognition.

During his speech, McCue praised Somaliland's democratic development, relative stability and strategic importance in the Horn of Africa, describing the territory as a model of resilience in a volatile region.

He also expressed admiration for Somaliland's culture and people, saying he had developed a strong connection with the territory over more than three decades of visits.

"The jewels of Somaliland are its people," McCue said. "Your resilience, your humour, your culture and your determination are what make this nation extraordinary."

The newly launched Somaliland Independence Recognition Institution is expected to coordinate international legal research, diplomatic outreach and advocacy efforts aimed at advancing Somaliland's recognition campaign.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro attended the event alongside senior government officials and international guests.

McCue urged Somalilanders to continue pursuing their objectives through democratic and peaceful means, stressing that legal accountability and reconciliation were essential for long-term stability in the Horn of Africa.

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"We will reclaim justice through law, not violence," he said.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)