Nigeria: NHRC Records 267,787 Rights Complaints in April, Raises Alarm Over Killings, Abductions

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has disclosed that it recorded 267,787 human rights complaints across Nigeria in April 2026, raising fresh concerns over rising insecurity, abuse of authority, gender-based violence, and shrinking civic space in the country.

The Commission made the disclosure in Abuja during the presentation of its April 2026 Human Rights Situation Dashboard and the signing of an advisory on the protection of civic space and human rights.

Speaking at the event, NHRC Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu (SAN) said the dashboard remains a critical accountability mechanism for monitoring the human rights situation across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the Commission continues to document disturbing trends of violations ranging from insecurity and abuse of power to economic hardship, gender-based violence, killings, and abductions.

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"For April 2026 alone, the Commission recorded 267,787 complaints nationwide, reflecting the harsh realities faced daily by Nigerians," Ojukwu said.

He stressed that the protection of human rights must remain paramount at all times, urging stronger regulations that align with both national and international human rights standards.

Ojukwu also expressed concern over attacks on security personnel, revealing that five cases involving the killing of armed forces and law enforcement officers were recorded within the period under review.

The NHRC boss noted that the signing of the advisory on the protection of civic space was aimed at safeguarding citizens' freedoms amid increasing security pressures and restrictions.

Also speaking, Executive Director of the Nigerian Network of NGOs Oyebisi Oluseyi called on stakeholders to work collectively towards strengthening democratic values and protecting human rights in the country.

In his analysis of the dashboard, Senior Human Rights Adviser to the NHRC Hillary Ogbonna disclosed that complaints recorded by the Commission increased marginally in April, while incidents of mass killings continued to spread, especially across northern Nigeria.

Ogbonna stated that the North Central zone accounted for the highest volume of complaints with 42 per cent, while the FCT contributed 19 per cent and Borno State accounted for 13 per cent.

He listed the FCT with 35,000 complaints, Benue State with 30,000, Borno State with 25,000, and Kaduna State with 20,000 complaints during the period under review.

On specific violations, Ogbonna said the Commission documented 423 killings, 327 abductions, 179 cases of child abandonment, and 42 incidents involving attacks on security operatives.

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The adviser further highlighted cases of sexual violence against children and religious killings, including the arrest of a pastor in Nasarawa State over the alleged defilement of a girl and the killing of 17 worshippers in Benue State.

He also cited a case in Kwara State where a student allegedly abandoned her baby after delivery at a hospital in Ilorin West.

Stakeholders at the event called for stronger measures to protect civic freedoms and improve human rights protection across the country.