Ethiopia: U.S Ambassador Says Ethiopian No Longer Regional Airline, but Competitor On Global Stage

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines is no longer simply a regional airline but a competitor on the world stage, US Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ervin Massinga, said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the Ambassador noted that Ethiopian Airlines has spent decades expanding its network and services, while also positioning itself for continued future development.

He also highlighted the airline's long-standing partnerships with the United States and American companies, adding that firms such as Boeing and GE have worked closely with Ethiopian Airlines and are expected to remain key partners as the airline expands further.

For Ambassador Massinga, the significance of Ethiopian Airlines goes beyond passenger travel. He mentioned its role in cargo transport and its function in connecting Africa with the rest of the world, including the United States.

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"Ethiopian Airlines is no longer simply a regional airline. It is a competitor on the world stage," he noted.

Moreover, the Ambassador pointed out the strength of the U.S-Ethiopian Airlines relationship during challenging periods, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopian Airlines helped transport key items such as vaccines and medications during the pandemic, he said, describing that cooperation with the U.S as "deep" and "solid".

Ambassador Massinga added that the cooperation will continue into the future.

According to him, the airline's future-focused planning and capability are key to its continued success.

The U.S intends to remain part of the airline's growth story--particularly through potential investment and involvement by American companies and financiers in new airport development, he emphasized.

Ethiopian Airlines was founded in December 1945 through a foundational management partnership with the Trans World Airlines (TWA) that provided the airline's initial pilots, technicians, and operational infrastructure, laying the groundwork for a long-standing strategic relationship with U.S. aviation firms like Boeing and GE Aerospace.

After 80 years of successful journey, Ethiopian Airlines Group is now one of the fastest-growing airline brands globally and the leading Aviation Group in Africa.

It took the lead in introducing cutting-edge aviation technology and systems, including the first jet airplane as well as the first B767, B777-200LR, B787 Dreamliner, Boeing B787-9, the Airbus A350-900 XWB, and the A350-1000.

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Moreover, Ethiopian has created the much-needed intra-Africa and transcontinental air connectivity network, linking Africa to the rest of the world. It serves more than 145 destinations, with daily and multiple flights.

Ethiopian Airlines has won much-coveted multiple industry awards for several years in various categories such as SKYTRAX World Airline Awards, Business Traveller Awards, and APEX Passenger Choice Awards.