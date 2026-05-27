Nigeria: Govt Unveils Nationwide Sports Infrastructure Overhaul, Approves Major Stadium Upgrades, New Facilities

The Federal Government has approved an extensive package of sports infrastructure projects across the country in a move aimed at transforming Nigeria's sporting landscape and restoring key facilities to international standards.

The approvals were granted through the National Sports Commission (NSC) during its Tenders Board meeting, where several landmark projects and contracts were ratified as part of a broader strategy to reposition sports as a driver of youth development and economic growth.

According to a statement issued by the NSC's Director of Press, Dr Kehinde Ajayi, the flagship project is the comprehensive redevelopment of the pitch at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, whose deteriorating condition has limited its use by Nigeria's national teams in recent years.

The main bowl will undergo extensive rehabilitation, including the revamp of the tartan tracks and upgrades to critical facilities such as dressing rooms, the media centre, VIP and corporate suites, public address and security systems, cooling and heating facilities, and the stadium's roof membrane.

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Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, described the projects as a significant turning point for Nigerian sports.

"These projects represent a bold step towards restoring Nigeria's sporting glory and creating sustainable opportunities for future generations," Dikko said.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration was deliberately repositioning sports as a catalyst for youth empowerment, infrastructure renewal and economic growth.

According to him, the current phase is only the beginning, revealing that the President has approved the establishment of a National Sports Infrastructure Development Bond to ensure sustainable funding for the redevelopment and maintenance of sports facilities nationwide.

Further approvals for the Abuja stadium complex include the establishment of a High Performance Centre, rehabilitation of the swimming pool at Package B, construction of two new training pitches and the redevelopment of the 200-bed athletes' hostel into a hotel complex designed to serve athletes and generate sustainable revenue.

The Commission also approved the construction of an anti-doping laboratory, modernisation of sports medical facilities with advanced medical equipment and the development of a National Sports Centre to provide office accommodation for the Commission and sports federations.

NSC Director-General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said the intervention extends beyond physical infrastructure.

"This is beyond infrastructure renewal; it is about building a complete sports ecosystem that supports talent discovery, athlete development, job creation and global competitiveness," Olopade stated.

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium will additionally benefit from internationally compliant floodlights, electronic advertising boards, pitch protection systems and the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology to improve Nigeria's readiness for global competitions.

In what the Commission described as a historic intervention, the Federal Government also approved direct support for states hosting the next three editions of the National Sports Festival.

Enugu State, host of the next festival later this year, will receive support for the construction of an Olympic-size swimming pool, upgrade of its indoor sports hall, rehabilitation of athletes' hostels and other key facilities.

Beyond elite sports infrastructure, the NSC approved the establishment of sports centres in 15 tertiary institutions nationwide to strengthen grassroots talent identification and revive school sports through collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

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The Commission also approved the construction of 20 mini sports centres and mini stadiums in communities across the country to engage young people positively, reduce insecurity and stimulate local economic activity.

Meanwhile, redevelopment works are progressing at the National Stadium, Lagos, the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, and the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, while construction continues at the Bichi Stadium in Kano.

The NSC said the projects align with the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda and the RHINSE (Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria Sports Economy) framework aimed at transforming sports into a viable economic sector capable of creating jobs, attracting investment and promoting national unity.