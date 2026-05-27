Nigeria: ADC Defends Primary Process Amid Rigging Allegations

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has defended the credibility of its presidential primary process amid allegations of irregularities and rigging raised by presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi, who spoke on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday night, said the party had not seen any evidence to either validate or dismiss the claims.

He stressed that the collation process was still ongoing.

"We don't have any evidence to be able to support his position or to deny his position because we've not collated the results," Abdullahi stated.

He added that the party had not observed any trend that could suggest manipulation of the process.

"We have not noticed any pattern in the result, and we've not seen enough to be able to establish a pattern," he said.

Addressing concerns over the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the result collation centre, Abdullahi said the electoral body was expected to join the process later in the evening.

"We are waiting for them (INEC). They will be here tonight," he said.

According to him, INEC officials had monitored all stages of the party's activities leading up to the primary election.

He added; "They have attended all our congresses, all the processes across the country in all the 36 states and the FCT."