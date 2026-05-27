Africa: Congo-Brazzaville Grants Visa-Free Entry to All Africans

The Republic of Congo has announced that it will introduce visa-free entry for all African citizens beginning January 1, 2027, in a policy shift aimed at advancing regional integration and easing cross-border movement across the continent.

The decision was unveiled by President Denis Sassou Nguesso during Africa Day celebrations in Brazzaville, on May 25, an event that brought together African leaders, diplomats and development partners, who attended the African Development Bank annual meetings.

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The move follows similar waivers announced by countries like Rwanda, Togo.

The new measure is expected to simplify travel for business, tourism, education and cultural exchange, aligning the Republic of Congo with broader continental efforts to promote free movement of people under the African Union's integration agenda and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the event, Nguesso framed the decision as part of a broader vision of African unity and shared prosperity, stressing that reducing barriers to movement is essential for unlocking trade, investment and people-to-people exchange across borders.

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Congo's announcement adds to a gradual but uneven trend across Africa, where several countries have begun relaxing visa requirements for African nationals in recent years as part of efforts to deepen economic ties and regional cooperation.

Rwanda is often cited as one of the most progressive examples, allowing visa-free entry for all African citizens, a policy introduced in 2018 to promote mobility, tourism and investment.

Togo announced on May 18 that it would remove visa restrictions for all African passport holders.

Benin also maintains a fully visa-free regime for African passport holders, positioning itself as one of the most open travel destinations on the continent.

Similarly, Seychelles offers visa-free entry to all visitors, including Africans, reinforcing its status as one of the continent's most open tourism hubs.

Kenya has also moved toward liberalisation, introducing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system in 2024 that grants simplified entry processes for African travellers, replacing more restrictive visa procedures.

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The African Union's Agenda 2063 vision calls for seamless borders, improved intra-African trade, and the free movement of people as key drivers of economic transformation.