Africa: Togo Grants Visa-Free Entry to African Nationals for 30-Day Stays

The government of Togo has announced the removal of visa requirements for citizens of all African countries visiting the country for short stays of up to 30 days.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement issued by Togo's Ministry of Security through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

According to the ministry, the policy is aimed at strengthening African integration and promoting the free movement of people across the continent.

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Under the new arrangement, African nationals holding valid passports will be permitted to enter Togo without a visa for visits not exceeding 30 days.

"Togo takes a historic step in strengthening African integration. Henceforth, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport may enter Togolese territory without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days," the statement said.

It added that the reform reflects the commitment of the country's leadership to making Togo a hub of openness, mobility and cooperation within Africa.

"Through this major reform, the President of the Council reaffirms his commitment to making Togo a space of openness, mobility, opportunities, and cooperation at the heart of the African continent," it added.

However, travellers will still be required to complete an online travel declaration on the official government platform at least 24 hours before arrival to obtain a travel clearance slip.

The ministry said the policy reinforces Togo's dedication to regional integration and stronger diplomatic and economic ties among African nations.

The decision follows similar visa-free initiatives adopted by countries such as Rwanda.

In a related development, the Nigeria government has also begun implementing a 30-day visa exemption policy for Rwandan nationals entering the country.