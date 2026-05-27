Nigeria: Amaechi Rejects ADC Presidential Primary Result

"Following reports of widespread voter disenfranchisement in most parts of the country during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Primaries yesterday, I unequivocally reject the concocted results being announced," he wrote.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has joined Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to reject the yet-to-be announced results of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries, alleging widespread voter disenfranchisement and electoral malpractice during the exercise.

In a statement posted on his X handle, Mr Amaechi described the results to be announced from the primary as "concocted," insisting that the process failed to meet the standards of fairness, transparency, and credibility expected of the party.

"Following reports of widespread voter disenfranchisement in most parts of the country during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Primaries yesterday, I unequivocally reject the concocted results being announced," he wrote.

Mr Hayatu-Deen had earlier said he would not attend the collation of the primary because of alleged irregularities that trailed the exercise.

Details later...