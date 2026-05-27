Uganda: Museveni Swaps Aceng, Baryomunsi in Major Cabinet Reshuffle

President Museveni has announced a new cabinet reshuffle, with one of the most notable changes being the swap of ministerial positions between Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Dr. Chris Baryomunsi.

In the appointments released on Tuesday, Dr. Aceng was named Minister of ICT and National Guidance, ending her nearly decade-long tenure at the Ministry of Health, where she has served since 2016. She replaces Dr. Baryomunsi, who has now been appointed Minister of Health.

The reshuffle marks a significant transition for both leaders, who are among the more experienced members of Cabinet.

Dr. Aceng became a nationally recognised figure during Uganda's fight against COVID-19 and later during the Ebola response, frequently serving as the government's lead voice on public health measures and emergency interventions.

Her move to the ICT and National Guidance ministry places her at the centre of government communication, digital transformation, and oversight of the country's information and communications sector.

Meanwhile, Dr. Baryomunsi, a medical doctor by training, takes charge of the Health Ministry at a time when Uganda continues to battle Ebola concerns and broader challenges within the healthcare sector, including staffing shortages and access to essential medical supplies.

The changes form part of a broader cabinet reorganisation announced by President Museveni as the government prepares for a new political term and implementation of key national priorities.