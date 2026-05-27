Uganda: Ankole Loses Cabinet Ground As Museveni Drops Mwebesa, Magyezi

A major Cabinet reshuffle by President Yoweri Museveni has significantly reduced Ankole's representation in central government, leaving the sub-region with only two ministerial positions.

The changes have triggered political debate after two senior ministers Francis Mwebesa and Raphael Magyezi were dropped, while Major General (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire and Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama retained their portfolios.

In the newly reconstituted Cabinet, Ankole now holds one full Cabinet Minister position and one Minister of State slot.

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Otafiire, a veteran politician and former bush war combatant, retains his presence in Cabinet, continuing his long-standing role as one of the region's most influential political figures. Rwamirama also maintains his position as Minister of State for Animal Industry, extending his long tenure in the livestock and agricultural sector.

The reshuffle saw the exit of Francis Mwebesa, who previously served as Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, and Raphael Magyezi, who was Minister of Local Government.

Both had played key roles in shaping trade policy and local government reforms, and their removal has been widely interpreted as a major recalibration of Ankole's influence within the executive.

Political analysts say the reduced representation weakens the sub-region's traditional leverage in Cabinet decision-making, especially on economic and governance issues where it previously held stronger representation.

However, others view the changes as part of a broader balancing act across regions in government appointments.

"The retention of Gen. Otafiire and Lt. Col. Rwamirama signals a preference for historical continuity and military discipline amidst structural downsizing," Anthony Mpirwe, a political science lecturer at Bishop Stuart University, said.

Otafiire's continued presence ensures that Ankole retains a senior voice within Cabinet, given his long service record in government and his background in the National Resistance Army.

Rwamirama, on the other hand, remains a steady technocratic figure in the animal industry docket, where he has served for many years overseeing livestock policy and sector development.

The reduction in numbers has sparked mixed reactions in western Uganda, with some leaders expressing concern over diminished access to central government influence, while others argue the reshuffle reflects a national balancing strategy rather than regional sidelining.

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As the new Cabinet settles, attention will remain on how the remaining Ankole representatives navigate both national responsibilities and the expectations of their home sub-region under a significantly reduced presence.