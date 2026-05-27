Nigeria: Amaechi Rejects ADC Presidential Primary Results, Alleges Widespread Disenfranchisement

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has rejected the outcome of the party's presidential primaries, describing the results announced as "concocted" and inconsistent with democratic principles.

Amaechi made his position known in a statement posted on his X platform on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the ADC presidential primaries across the country.

The former Rivers State governor alleged that the exercise was marred by widespread voter disenfranchisement, claiming that a large percentage of party members were denied the opportunity to participate in the process.

"I unequivocally reject the concocted results being announced," Amaechi stated.

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He recalled that he had earlier pledged to accept the outcome of the primaries only if the process was free, fair, and transparent, insisting that the conduct of the election failed to meet those standards.

"I had initially stated that I will only accept the outcome of the primaries if the process was free, fair, and transparent, and I stand by my word," he said.

Amaechi argued that the exercise did not reflect the values the ADC claimed to represent as an opposition platform seeking to provide Nigerians with an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, "There's no way that about eighty percent of members of the party were not allowed to vote, and you expect me to accept such results."

He further accused the party leadership of engaging in practices similar to those it had consistently criticized in the ruling APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"A party that criticizes the ruling APC and INEC for vote buying, rigging and writing of results, cannot be engaged in vote buying, writing of results, and other electoral malpractices that lead to the disenfranchisement of voters who are party members," he said.

Amaechi maintained that the vision behind the ADC was to provide a credible platform capable of amplifying the voices of ordinary Nigerians and rescuing the country from what he described as "impunity and gross mismanagement."

"The whole idea of the ADC was to give the Nigerian people a platform, to amplify the voices of the downtrodden, and make Nigeria a better place for everyone irrespective of backgrounds, ethnicity, or religion," he added.

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The former minister's rejection of the results is expected to heighten tensions within the ADC as the party prepares for the 2027 general elections.