Nigeria: Govt Approves 50% Discount On NRC Train Fares for Eid-El-Kabir

The Federal Government has approved a 50 per cent fare reduction on all passenger train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, to cushion transportation costs for Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Engr. Funsho Adebiyi.

According to the statement, the fare discount takes effect from Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and will remain valid until Monday, June 1, 2026.

The ministry explained that all NRC passenger train services nationwide would operate at half of the existing approved fares within the period.

It further stated that passengers who had already purchased tickets at the old rates before the announcement would receive a 50 per cent rebate, which could be reused for train journeys on or before June 1, 2026.

The ministry added that train schedules and timetables would remain unchanged as previously announced by the NRC.

"The Federal Ministry of Transportation appreciates the continued support of Nigerians and wishes all passengers and the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration," the statement read.

The government said the measure was part of efforts to ease travel burden on citizens during the festive period.