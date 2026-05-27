Liberia: The Late Deaconess Tetee Beh Bishop

The Beh, Bishop, Blaywolo, and Potter families sadly announce the passing of their matriarch, Mother Tetee Beh Bishop. This sorrowful event occurred on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Monrovia, Liberia.

"Auntie Tete", as she was affectionately called is survived by her husband, Peter Bishop, her brother, Dr. Samuel Nyeon Beh, Sr. (Viola), her sister, Lucky Beh, her sons, Alphonso Bishop and Peter Bishop, Jr., her daughters, Sally Morris (Ben), Ophelia Kollie and Evette Bishop, her nieces, Louise Kaba, Tomaa Beh-Harris (Daniel), Munah Beh-Mensah (Charles), Kisha Beh-Gbapaywhea (Jonathan), Rovitta Johnson, Gbenya Beh, Patricia Tamba, Winifred Gbenplay, Meme Kaba; her nephews, Willie Slocum, Johnson Gaye (Yuto), Samuel Nyeon Beh, Jr (Esoe), Jamal Garneo Beh (Samantha), Jenkins Nyahn; her grandchildren and a host of other relatives in Liberia and the United States.

On Friday, May 29, at 9:00 A.M., her body will be taken from the St. Moses Funeral Parlours to her church Union Baptist Church in Karn-Karn Town, Johnsonville, for funeral service, which begins at 10 a.m.

Interment follows at the Karn-Karn Cemetery, Johnsonville.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Contacts:

Liberia:

Peter Bayor Bishop - +231 881175920

Evette E. Bishop ---- +231770037855

Ophelia T. Kollie ---- +231886404152

USA

Kisha Beh-Gbapaywhea +1(978) 7269759

Munah Beh-Mensah - +1(978) 3491817

Dr. Samuel N. Beh -- +1(508) 3955416

May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in perpetual peace.