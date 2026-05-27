Nigeria: Attitude - the Missing Ingredient in Leadership, Governance, and National Development

opinion

Across the developing world, and particularly in Africa, conversations about national development often revolve around the absence of infrastructure, lack of funding, weak institutions, corruption, insecurity, or foreign interference. These are undoubtedly real and significant challenges. Yet beneath all these issues lies a deeper and often overlooked factor -- attitude.

Attitude is not merely a personal trait. It is a national force. It shapes the decisions leaders make, the expectations citizens hold, the efficiency of institutions, and ultimately the destiny of nations. A country may possess abundant natural resources, a vibrant youth population, strategic geographic positioning, and even democratic structures, but without the right collective attitude toward responsibility, accountability, patriotism, and excellence, meaningful development remains elusive.

One of the greatest misconceptions in governance is the belief that transformation is impossible without perfect conditions. Nations frequently convince themselves that progress is slow because "change takes time." While there is truth in that statement, it is equally important to ask whether the real obstacle is time or attitude. In many cases, societies do not suffer from a lack of capacity; they suffer from a lack of seriousness, discipline, and collective will.

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History has shown that countries devastated by war, poverty, or instability have risen rapidly within a generation because they adopted a different national mindset. They embraced urgency over excuses, merit over mediocrity, and service over entitlement. Their leaders saw public office not as a gateway to privilege, but as a sacred responsibility. Their citizens recognized that patriotism required contribution, sacrifice, and accountability.

In contrast, many developing nations continue to operate within a culture of lowered expectations. Corruption becomes normalised. Public inefficiency becomes tolerated. Leadership failures are excused based on ethnic, religious, or political loyalties. Citizens complain about bad governance while simultaneously celebrating shortcuts, dishonesty, and impunity in everyday life. Over time, these attitudes become embedded within the national character, making reform increasingly difficult.

Leadership itself is fundamentally an attitude before it becomes a position. The quality of governance in any nation is a reflection of the mindset of those entrusted with authority. A leader who sees power as an opportunity for personal enrichment will inevitably weaken institutions. A leader who lacks empathy will fail to prioritize public welfare. A leader without discipline will struggle to inspire accountability. Conversely, leaders who approach governance with humility, competence, and long-term vision can alter the trajectory of entire nations.

Unfortunately, many political systems reward ambition without preparation and loyalty without competence. This creates a cycle where public office becomes detached from service delivery. Development plans exist on paper, while implementation remains weak. Policies change with political convenience rather than national continuity. In such environments, the issue is rarely a lack of ideas. It is an attitude problem toward execution, responsibility, and national interest.

The same applies to citizens. National development cannot be outsourced entirely to government. A society where citizens consistently evade civic duties, destroy public property, encourage corruption, or remain indifferent to injustice cannot expect sustainable progress. Governance is a partnership between leaders and the led. Where attitudes toward ethics and responsibility collapse, institutions eventually follow.

Education also plays a critical role in shaping national attitude. Too often, educational systems focus exclusively on certificates while neglecting character formation, critical thinking, civic consciousness, and leadership ethics. Nations do not become great simply because they produce graduates. They become great because they cultivate disciplined, innovative, and morally conscious citizens. A degree without integrity contributes little to nation-building.

Furthermore, attitude influences economic development. Investors are attracted not only by resources but by predictability, professionalism, transparency, and institutional credibility. Countries that normalize inefficiency, policy inconsistency, and bureaucratic hostility discourage investment and innovation. Economic growth therefore becomes tied not only to policy but to national work ethic and institutional culture.

Perhaps the most dangerous attitude facing many societies today is hopelessness. When citizens lose faith in the possibility of progress, mediocrity becomes accepted as normal. Young people stop believing in merit. Talent migrates abroad. Cynicism replaces patriotism. This psychological surrender is often more destructive than poverty itself because it weakens the human spirit required for transformation.

Yet there is reason for optimism. Attitudes can change. Nations are not prisoners of their past. Collective mindsets evolve when leadership demonstrates sincerity, when institutions reward competence, and when citizens begin demanding higher standards from themselves and others. Real reform begins when societies stop romanticizing excuses and start embracing responsibility.

This requires courage from both leaders and citizens. Leaders must cultivate an attitude of service, transparency, and accountability. Citizens must adopt attitudes of civic responsibility, productivity, and active engagement. Public institutions must reward excellence rather than connections. Educational systems must prioritize character alongside academic achievement. The media must encourage informed national discourse rather than sensationalism and division.

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Most importantly, societies must rediscover the value of integrity. Development is not built solely with concrete, oil revenues, or foreign loans. It is built with trust, discipline, sacrifice, and shared purpose. Countries rise when people begin to believe that national interest is greater than personal gain.

Ultimately, the future of any nation depends less on what it possesses and more on the attitude with which it confronts its challenges. Resources matter. Policies matter. Institutions matter. But attitude determines whether these tools are used effectively or wasted through complacency and self-interest.

The difference between stagnation and progress is often not capacity but mindset. Nations change when people decide that excuses are no longer acceptable, that leadership must mean service, and that citizenship requires responsibility. Until that shift occurs, even the best reforms may fail to produce lasting transformation.

In the end, development is not merely a technical process. It is a moral and psychological one. And perhaps the most important question any nation must ask itself is not whether it has the resources to succeed, but whether it has the attitude to do so.

Mohammed Salihu Shaba is a Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur, and political strategist committed to advancing innovation and transformative leadership across Africa.