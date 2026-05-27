Nigeria: Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves or the Nigerian Political Condition, By Usman Sarki

opinion

"Open Sesame, Open!" Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves In the folklore of the Middle East,

as chronicled in the "One Thousand and One Nights Tales", the story of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves has endured through generations as a parable of greed, deception and organised banditry. The story revolves around a secret vault hidden in the mountains where stolen treasures were stored by marauders who preyed upon society and travelers. Access to the vault required the magical phrase, "Open Sesame," after which the thieves would enter freely to enjoy wealth that they neither earned nor deserved.

Though first told several centuries ago, the story continues to resonate through the ages because it captures a timeless truth about human society, that whenever public morality collapses and accountability disappears, organised plunder takes the place of honest labour and justice. For many Nigerians today, the story no longer feels like a distant folklore. It increasingly resembles a painful description of our political reality.

The vault in our own context is not a hidden cave in a desert mountain. The vault is the government itself in all its vast authority, institutions and financial power. The Nigerian state, established to protect the people and advance the common good, has gradually become the repository of enormous wealth accessible only to a privileged few. Once inside the vault, many but not all of those entrusted with the destiny of the nation become transformed into the proverbial forty thieves.

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They pad budgets, inflate contracts, sell privileges, circumvent justice, manipulate institutions and bend the law to perpetuate themselves in power. Government ceases to be an instrument of service and becomes instead a machinery for organised extraction.

Unlike the faceless brigands of the folktale, our own thieves are publicly known. They live amongst us and we sometimes even stoop so low as to celebrate them as our leaders.

Yet behind the façade of statesmanship often lies the same insatiable appetite for accumulation that drove the forty thieves. The resources stolen are not sacks of gold, necklaces or precious stones but the collective patrimony of over two hundred million Nigerians. Oil revenues seem to disappear without corresponding development. Public funds borrowed in the nation's name seem to vanish into thin air. Taxes extracted from struggling citizens rarely translate into quality services. Even humanitarian resources intended for victims of insurgency and poverty are allegedly not spared from predatory interests.

The tragedy becomes deeper because the figure of Ali Baba himself, that humble woodcutter, has almost disappeared from the Nigerian political and governance imaginations. In the original tale, Ali Baba represented the ordinary man who accidentally discovered the hidden vault and exposed the dark secrets of the bandits. In Nigeria, however, many who rise to prominence promising reform and rescue often become absorbed into the same corrupt structure they once criticised and deprecated.

Once admitted into the vault, they too quickly learn the language of dissimulation and plunder. Thus, the distinction between reformer and thief gradually collapses, leaving the ordinary citizen permanently stranded outside the gates of power while his collective inheritance is looted and shared among political and government insiders.

Nigeria's post-independence experience provides painful illustrations of this reality. The enormous promise that accompanied independence in 1960 soon gave way to regional rivalries, corruption and political instability. The military interregnums ushered in periods of respite and stability but did not lay the permanent foundations of trust and transparency in governance.

When democratic rule returned in 1999, Nigerians once again embraced hope. There was widespread expectation that constitutional government, transparency and the rule of law would replace arbitrariness and impunity. Yet, over time, democracy itself became commercialised and compromised. Elections increasingly turned into investments from which political actors expected huge financial returns after victory. Politics ceased to be public service and became instead a gateway into the vault.

Practices like budget padding became normalised. Bogus constituency projects became a democratic norm, while oversight visits increasingly degenerated into systems of extortion and influence peddling. Public procurement processes in the civil service were manipulated to favour cronies, associates and familiar networks. Security votes became opaque channels of expenditure shielded almost entirely from public scrutiny or accountability.

Over the years, the scale and sophistication of the plunder only expanded. Fuel subsidy scandals exposed how countless amounts were siphoned through phantom transactions and fraudulent claims. Foreign exchange transactions seemed to be avenues of enrichment of insiders in the banks. Pension funds meant for retired workers were said to have disappeared into private accounts. Funds allocated for internally displaced persons in conflict areas were allegedly diverted while victims of insurgency languished in camps under miserable conditions.

Appointments and opportunities often became commodities distributed through patronage rather than merit. Justice itself increasingly appeared selective, apparently moving swiftly against the weak while allegedly slowing almost to paralysis whenever the powerful were involved. The consequences for the nation have been devastating. Schools continue to decay while millions of children remain outside the educational system. Hospitals are so poorly equipped and manned that even public officials entrusted with managing the health sector routinely travel abroad for treatment.

Roads are allowed to be poorly constructed across the country collapsing shortly after being built, electricity supply remains erratic, industries struggle to survive, and unemployment continues to rise among the youth. Agriculture suffers from insecurity, climate stress and poor policy coordination, thereby worsening food inflation and poverty. Millions of Nigerians now see migration abroad not as a luxury but as an escape route from despair.

Abandoned projects have become perhaps the most visible monuments to national failure. According to a National Assembly audit, more than 11,000 abandoned projects are strewn across the country. These projects represent billions of naira wasted through corruption, poor planning and political manipulation. They stand permanently as symbols of betrayal and underdevelopment. At the same time, the gap between rich and poor continues to widen dangerously.

Only a tiny fraction of Nigerians reportedly possess the capacity to save more than ¦ 500,000 in their bank accounts all year round, while the overwhelming majority struggle merely to survive from month to month and from hand to mouth. Meanwhile, those inside the vault display extraordinary wealth through sprawling mansions, luxury vehicles, long convoys, private jets and extravagant lifestyles financed ultimately from plundered public resources.

Perhaps the gravest danger is the normalisation of this absurdity. Corruption no longer provokes collective outrage in the manner that it should. Many citizens now discuss looting with resignation, as though theft were an unavoidable feature of governance. Public office is increasingly viewed as a pathway to sudden wealth accumulation rather than a call to service. In some cases, thieves are even celebrated provided they distribute crumbs to their ethnic, religious or political constituencies.

When corruption acquires social acceptance, the moral foundations of society will begin to erode dangerously.

The institutions designed to protect the public interest themselves will become compromised. Anti-corruption agencies will become avenues of dispensing selective justice. The judiciary will struggle under allegations of interference and delays. Law enforcement agencies will appear more interested in protecting the powerful than defending ordinary citizens.

Even legislatures constitutionally empowered to check executive excesses will become engulfed in allegations of budget manipulation and abuse of oversight powers. Like the forty thieves in the ancient tale who assumed their cave was impregnable, many within Nigeria's political elite seem to appear unable to imagine genuine accountability. Yet folklore also reminds us that greed eventually consumes itself. In the story of Ali Baba, the thieves were ultimately undone by their own excesses and arrogance.

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Nigeria too cannot indefinitely sustain a system in which millions suffer deprivation while a tiny elite monopolises privilege, wealth and opportunity. A society built upon such extreme inequality and injustice cannot remain stable forever. The "Open Sesame" capable of rescuing Nigeria today is not a magical phrase but the collective outrage of the people against the wanton looting of their country. It is their insistence on accountability, transparency and responsible governance that can bring such deviant behaviours to an end.

Citizens must begin to reclaim ownership of the vault through vigilance and civic engagement. The ballot must regain its credibility. Civil society must remain active and courageous. The media must rediscover its watchdog role instead of serving merely as an echo chamber for political propaganda. Above all, young Nigerians must recognise that the future of the country cannot be surrendered permanently to predatory elites.

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, retold in the Nigerian context, is therefore no longer merely a folktale for merriment only. It is a warning about the danger of allowing government to become a fortress of organised plunder. If those entrusted with the destiny of the nation continue to behave as thieves by padding budgets, inflating contracts, selling privileges and circumventing justice, then Nigeria will permanently remain captive to its own ruling class.

But if citizens awaken and re-establish the moral purpose of the state, then perhaps the vault can once again serve its rightful purpose which is the advancement of the common good and the restoration of hope to millions of Nigerians. It will then be "Open Sesame, Open!" for all Nigerians.