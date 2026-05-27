Nigeria: FG Approves 50 Percent Discount On NRC Train Fares for Eid-El-Kabir

The Federal Government has approved a 50 per cent reduction in fares on all passenger train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as part of efforts to ease transportation costs for Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation announced the decision in a statement issued on Tuesday by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Engr. Funsho Adebiyi.

According to the statement, the discounted fares took effect from Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and will remain valid until Monday, June 1, 2026.

The ministry explained that all passenger train services operated by the NRC across the country would run at half of the existing approved fares throughout the period.

It further disclosed that passengers who purchased tickets before the announcement at the old rates would receive a 50 per cent rebate, which could be reused for train journeys on or before June 1, 2026.

The ministry clarified that train schedules and operational timetables would remain unchanged as previously announced by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

"The Federal Ministry of Transportation appreciates the continued support of Nigerians and wishes all passengers and the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration," the statement read.

The government said the temporary fare reduction forms part of measures aimed at reducing travel burdens and supporting citizens during the festive season.